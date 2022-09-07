Priscilla Alcântara comments on criticism in a show with Emicida

Priscilla Alcântara takes the stage at Rock in Rio on the 11th with her first pop show, on Palco Supernova, but she already made her debut at the festival during the singer Emicida’s show last Sunday. The two sang the songs “Hoje Cedo”, an original duet between Emicida and Pitty, “Você Aprendiu a Amar?” and “Principia”.

The singer’s show was one of the most praised on Sunday, but Priscilla’s performance drew criticism from the public on social media. On the agenda, the fact that the singer is evangelical and has her approach to agendas and artists linked to the black and LGBTQIA + movements as something forced, intended only to promote her career. Once a gospel artist, Priscilla Alcântara moved to pop music last year.

In an interview with splash, Priscilla says she still doesn’t understand all the criticism she’s received since she migrated from gospel to pop music about a year ago, but she sees that part of the public gives her the “rancidity” she has of religious fanaticism and her history of prejudiced speeches. from other evangelicals. Therefore, she says she chooses not to respond to criticism, despite considering that other artists, such as Justin Bieber, openly talk about religion in their presentations without receiving the same attacks.

“They say I have to rebut whoever puts me there within that evangelical stereotype, but do you know why I don’t rebut? If you ask why people have rancidity or resistance to the believer, you will see that at some point religious fanaticism hurt these people. How am I going to counter that?”, he says.

The singer thinks she will have to carry that stereotype and reassure people who she is and what she thinks.

“People need time to assimilate and heal, you know? I want to help with this healing process and, whenever possible, ask for forgiveness on my behalf and on behalf of any other evangelical who hurt people for their sexual orientation or who used the name of God to hurt someone. That was never God’s purpose on earth, you know? God’s purpose for the evangelical is for him to spread the good news.”

“The good news is not that you go to hell for being who you are. The good news is that you are loved, accepted and desired by God. So I will always reaffirm that and have the patience to one day be free.” also from this stereotype, because I freed myself a lot, thank God, from many thoughts and behaviors of the place where I grew up because I opened myself up to have an evolution of my faith consciousness and understand that my faith needs to be palpable and an act of service to the my neighbor.

Everything that destroys you in the name of God is not of God. So it doesn’t have to be either. It doesn’t have to come from me. It doesn’t have to flow from me. Maybe it carries a certain stereotype, but I’m going to fight to be able to reaffirm that phrase, ‘Jesus is not his fan club’, you know?

“I will not stop”

On the same day, Justin Bieber performed at the festival with songs and lines related to religion, but he did not receive the same criticism as Priscilla. She says men and women are not charged the same.

“For me, it’s obvious: I’m a woman. You don’t see a man being charged for A, B or C just like a woman is for the same situation, you know? Unfortunately, it’s the society we live in. These are structural things and that we you will have to fight a lot to be able to deconstruct. The first step is to be resistant. I need, at least, to make sure that I will support myself in the midst of this… It’s a similar situation, right? There are things that I still haven’t I understand. I just know that I will continue. I can only continue”, he says.

“I’m just sure I won’t stop because I’ve just started. Are we going to let outside influences stop us right at the beginning like this? I have to give myself the chance to see how far I can go. We have to have courage to challenge yourself, to face what you have to face. Is criticism in the package? OK, let’s go up and also give people the opportunity to get to know me and observe what I think, how I act, sing and relate to causes” , to be continued.

Criticisms of Evangelicals

If today Priscilla is criticized in the pop music universe for being evangelical, sectors of the Christian world have also criticized the singer in the past for taking worldly matters to the gospel market. In 2016, the album “Gente” provoked criticism from more conservative evangelicals for dealing with issues such as freedom to be whoever one wants.

“For many years, I got hit a lot in the evangelical bubble for positioning myself differently. During my personal evolution and of faith and human conscience, I was seeing that ‘hey, this is not right, this is doing harm to the people, it’s just to do well’. Anyway, I started to deconstruct myself, evolve and ‘Gente’ was a moment that represented that a lot”, says