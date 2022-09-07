Pro-Bolsonaro act in BH has attacks on the STF – Politics

Tracks in Praça da Liberdade (photo: Bernardo Estillac/EM/DA Press) Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are already concentrated in Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, on the morning of September 7. In the act, in addition to Brazilian flags, protesters held banners against the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Senate and asking for a printed vote.

see gallery . 20 Photos Posters in Praça da Liberdade protest against STF ministers this September 7

(photo: State of Minas)



“Brazil needs to clean up the STF”, in addition to dates with the ministers’ retirement and messages in English asking for the criminalization of communism are among the contents displayed on the banners around the square.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) is also a target of attacks. Banners call the senator a “symbol of political lies” and ask for a “return of the vote” in the Minas Gerais politician.

Less than a month before the elections, demonstrations in favor of the “printed and auditable” vote are also present at the act.