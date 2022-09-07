Pro-Bolsonaro act in BH has attacks on the STF – Politics

Praça da Liberdade

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are already concentrated in Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, on the morning of September 7. In the act, in addition to Brazilian flags, protesters held banners against the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Senate and asking for a printed vote.


Posters in Praça da Liberdade protest against STF ministers this September 7
“Brazil needs to clean up the STF”, in addition to dates with the ministers’ retirement and messages in English asking for the criminalization of communism are among the contents displayed on the banners around the square.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) is also a target of attacks. Banners call the senator a “symbol of political lies” and ask for a “return of the vote” in the Minas Gerais politician.

Less than a month before the elections, demonstrations in favor of the “printed and auditable” vote are also present at the act.

Two electric trios with speakers play music in different parts of the square, one near the Palácio da Liberdade and the other near the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil.

Candidates for federal deputy Bruno Engler and Nikolas Ferreira and for governor Carlos Viana, all from the PL, are expected at the demonstration at 10 am.

