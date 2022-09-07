Pro-Bolsonaro act in BH has attacks on the STF – Politics

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are already concentrated in Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, on the morning of September 7. In the act, in addition to Brazilian flags, protesters held banners against the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Senate and asking for a printed vote.
Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) is also a target of attacks. Banners call the senator a “symbol of political lies” and ask for a “return of the vote” in the Minas Gerais politician.
Less than a month before the elections, demonstrations in favor of the “printed and auditable” vote are also present at the act.
Candidates for federal deputy Bruno Engler and Nikolas Ferreira and for governor Carlos Viana, all from the PL, are expected at the demonstration at 10 am.