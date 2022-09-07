Pro-Bolsonaro protesters carry banners during September 7 in Brasilia | Federal District

Protesters in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) carried banners during the celebrations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, this Wednesday (7).

Pro-presidential groups gathered at the place where the official commemorations of the 7th of September take place in the capital. Some of the demonstrations brought anti-democratic agendas, unconstitutional requests and against ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

September 7: Bolsonaro participates in the Bicentennial of Independence parade in Brasilia

2 of 10 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília – Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Some of the banners, in English and Portuguese, asked Bolsonaro to activate the Armed Forces to remove the ministers of the STF. Another called for “intervention” by the military. The Federal Constitution of 1988 prohibits military intervention under the pretext of “restoration of order”.

Anti-democratic banners call for the dismissal of STF ministers, on 7 de Setembro, in DF

3 of 10 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasília — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasilia — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo

4 of 10 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília – Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

5 of 10 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasília — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasilia — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo

There were also posters calling for the activation of the Armed Forces to “criminalize communism”.

6 of 10 Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Anti-democratic banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília – Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

7 of 10 Jair Bolsonaro supporter banner during September 7, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Banner of supporter of Jair Bolsonaro during September 7, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

Other banners called for the printed vote, a flag defended by Bolsonaro who, without evidence, questions the honesty of the Brazilian electoral system and electronic voting machines. A proposal for the adoption of the printed vote has already been rejected by the Chamber of Deputies.

8 of 10 Banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasília — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo Banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations in Brasilia — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo

Some banners called for the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, who is responsible, in the Court, for the investigation that investigates the existence of a criminal organization against democracy, formed by supporters of the president. The banner was removed at the request of members of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic.

9 of 10 Banner calling for the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, during September 7 in Brasília — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo Banner calling for the impeachment of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, during September 7 in Brasília — Photo: Afonso Ferreira/TV Globo

There were also banners against former President Lula (PT), candidate in this year’s presidential elections. Protesters also chanted orders against PT.

10 of 10 Banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 celebrations, in Brasília — Photo: Walder Galvão/g1 Banner in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during September 7 commemorations, in Brasília — Photo: Walder Galvão/g1