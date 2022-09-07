Promotion on PS Store brings discounts on over 1,000 items

Sony is preparing a “big promotion” on the PS Store. Various discounts on PS4 and PS5 games will be made available in the digital store where platform customers will be able to enjoy special prices on more than 1,000 items.

Offers will run until September 21st, and the featured titles are mostly indies with great appeal, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Death’s Door and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Check out a small preview of the discounts already available in the list below:

Disc Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4/PS5) – from R$214.90 to R$107.45 ;

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4/PS5) — from R$99.50 to R$29.85 ;

Salt and Sacrifice (PS4/PS5) — from R$104.90 to R$68.18 ;

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (PS4) – from R$159.90 to R$39.97 ;

Death’s Door (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 104.90 to BRL 62.94 ;

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 214.90 to BRL 128.94 ;

The Pathless (PS4/PS5) — from R$199.50 to R$99.75

The Ascent (PS4/PS5) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 89.70

Crysis Remastered Trilogy (PS4) — from R$264.90 to R$158.94 ;

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (PS4) — from R$104.90 to R$15.73 ;

So far, Sony has not added a new banner for the promotion on the PS Store. Keep an eye out here at MeuPlayStation because we’ll let you know about any updates on the consoles’ digital store, huh!

