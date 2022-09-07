Protesters protest against hunger and distribute breakfast to homeless people at ‘Grito dos Excluídos’ in downtown SP | Sao Paulo

As part of the national mobilizations of the Grito dos Excluídos, whose motto is “200 years of (in)dependence for whom?”, protesters distribute breakfast this Thursday morning (7) to 5,000 homeless people in Praça da Sé, in downtown São Paulo, in tents set up on the spot.
The organizers – the Street Population Movement, the campaign “People are to shine and not to starve”, the Popular Committees and the Landless Movement (MST) – will also distribute 3,000 food kits.
In addition to bread and fruit, sweet rice prepared with products from MST cooperatives will be distributed.
Protest against hunger has food distribution in Sé, in downtown SP — Photo: Carol Ianelli/TV Globo
The activity is part of the agenda of actions of the National Mobilization Against Hunger and Thirst, as well as the calendar of struggles of the 28th Cry of the Excluded and Excluded.
“This year’s action takes place at a time when the data related to food insecurity in Brazil are alarming, considering that in addition to having returned to the world map of hunger, we have already counted more than 33 million hungry people in the country”, he says, in note, Carla Bueno, agronomist in the MST production sector and member of the campaign “People are for shining and not for starving”.
“We want to promote a morning of collective dignity for those who are excluded, abandoned by the political system and on the fringes of civil rights, when in fact they should have access to health, employment, housing, culture and education,” he added.
Organized throughout the country by various entities and social movements based on the initiative of social pastorals, this year the actions question the official commemorations of the Bicentennial of Independence.
The Grito is a popular demonstration started in 1995 that integrates people, groups, entities, churches and social movements committed to the causes of the excluded in Brazil.
The demonstrations raise issues such as the homelessness of families in the capital, unemployment, low wages, police violence, attacks on indigenous peoples and ecosystems, the increase in cases of femicide, violence against children, the elderly and the poor. , and the absence of social assistance, health or education policies.
Tents were set up to distribute food at the Sé — Photo: Carol Ianelli/TV Globo