Protesters start filling stands for Independence parade

(credit: Raphael Felice/CB/DA Press)

Since early this Wednesday morning (7/9) supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have already started to arrive at the Esplanada dos Ministérios to follow the festivities of the Bicentennial of Independence and show support for the agendas defended by the candidate for reelection.

In addition to the protesters from outside who were already camped at the site, around 5:50 am, it was already possible to see a moderate movement of merchants and the public, who arrived to look for the best place to follow the events of the day.

At 6:45 am, groups of military forces were already in place, near the Planalto Palace, waiting for the start of the parades. It was also possible to observe the presence of the public in the stands.

Around 7 am, the stands began to fill. Despite the structure set up for the parade, the volume of protesters is noticeably lower compared to last year.

However, Bolsonaro supporters present also brought shirts and flags in protest to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to the leader of the polls, former President Lula, Bolsonaro’s biggest opponent and constantly remembering with slogans and chants that indicated that he should be in prison.

There are also people who claimed to defend “freedom of speech”. The argument is that STF decisions, especially those of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, end up injuring this right. Supporters understand that the offenses that the president made to STF ministers such as freedom of expression, as well as statements by allies, such as Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) and Roberto Jefferson, who published messages in a threatening tone against members of the court.

Along the way, Bolsonarista militants also handed out stickers with the president’s photo. Flags with photographs of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and also of Senate candidate and former Minister Damares Alves could also be seen. Support for other allies such as Tarcísio Freitas, candidate for the government of São Paulo and federal deputy Daniel Silveira could also be seen.

Arrival

Since Monday, thousands of protesters began to arrive in Brasília from different parts of the country. There are even caravans from states like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, which will also feature expressive acts. However, the Federation Units with the highest number of caravans recorded by the report departed from Minas Gerais, Goiás and Bahia, states with cities close to the Federal District.