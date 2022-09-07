PSG beat Juventus with goals from Mbappé and pass from Neymar

If off the field there are rumors about a possible disagreement between Neymar and Mbappé, inside him the problems are far away. In PSG’s debut in the 2022/23 Champions League, today (6), at Parc des Princes, the duo shone against Juventus and was the highlight of the 2-1 victory in the first-round match of Group H.

In an inspired night, Neymar needed five minutes to pull a spectacular pass from the hat for the also inspired Mbappé to open the scoring in the Parc des Princes. The Frenchman extended it with another beautiful goal in a first-time shot, still in the initial stage, after a table with Hakimi.

In the second half, Mbappé could have killed the game, but he tried the hat-trick instead of serving Neymar, missed the goal and, in the sequence, saw Juventus head down. The Italian team grew in the game, but the reaction was there, and PSG started well in another mission to get the unprecedented Champions trophy.

Group H teams return to the field for the Champions League next week, on Wednesday (14). Juventus welcomes Benfica at the Juventus Arena, while PSG visits Maccabi Haifa, in Israel.

Cinema pass (and goal)

Image: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP

Mbappé’s goal with Neymar’s cinema assistance, scored just 5 minutes into the game, is one of those to be seen and reviewed. On the left, the Frenchman played for the Brazilian and ran to receive; Neymar had a perfect cavadinha between the opponents and found his companion in excellent conditions to fill the foot and open the score.

Mbappé ‘on fire’

The French striker was no joke in the Parc des Princes. At 21min, on the right of the field, he received from Vitinha, made a more than quick table with Hakimi and, in another first shot inside the area, extended to Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappé is hungry, and Juve reacts

Mbappé had credit, but he missed a great chance, in a quick counterattack initiated by Messi, to extend the score or, at best, serve Neymar free for the Brazilian to take the third. It was hungry and, soon after, Donnaruma went out badly in a corner and McKennie headed to decrease, at 8min of the second half.

Juventus woke up, but Donnaruma redeemed himself and avoided what would be Vlahovic’s equalizing goal, with a beautiful header at 10min. The reaction of the Italian team, however, gradually ceased, and PSG did what it needed to start in the Champions League on the right foot.

Neymar was short

The only thing missing was the goal for Neymar, who had an eye-popping performance in Paris. In addition to the spectacular assist for Mbappé, there were frequent passing effects that helped to clear up many of PSG’s chances of danger. At 44, after a hit in the area, the ball appeared sugary for the Brazilian, who dropped the bomb. But Perin made a great save and avoided the Brazilian’s goal.

Messi is not decisive, but he is doing well

After a discreet first half, Lionel Messi woke up in the final stage and showed that he still has a lot of lines to burn. Despite not having directly participated in PSG’s goals, he filled the fans’ eyes with dribbles, assists and the usual touch of class from the Barcelona days.

expressive numbers

The numbers of the trio Messi, Mbappé and Neymar in the season only grow – and they are impressive. Now, there are 22 goals in eight matches, nine by the Frenchman, nine by the Brazilian and four by Lionel Messi.

Datasheet

PSG 2 x 1 Juventus

Competition: Champions League, group stage

Date: 06/09/2022 (Tuesday)

Place: Parc des Princes, in Paris (FRA)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

yellow cards: Sergio Ramos (PSG), Bremer, Miretti, Danilo (Juventus)

goals: Mbappé, at 5min and 21min of the first half, McKennie, at 8min of the second half

PSG: Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos and Kimpembe; Hakimi (Mukiele), Verratti (Renato Sanches), Vitinha (Danilo Pereira) and Nuno Mendes; Messi (Soler), Neymar and Mbappé. Technician: Christophe Galtier

Juventus: Perin, Bremer, Bonucci and Danilo; Paredes, Rabiot (Kean), Miretti (McKennie), Cuadrado (De Sciglio) and Kostic; Vlahovic and Milik (Locatelli). Technician: Massimiliano Allegri