Putin raises tone against West, blames Ukraine for war – 07/09/2022 – World

Russian President Vladimir Putin intensified his attacks on the West and blamed Ukraine for starting the war at an economic forum in Vladivostok, a port city in the country’s far east, on Wednesday.

One of the leader’s most aggressive speeches at the event was about what he called the “sanctions fever” imposed by the West on Moscow in retaliation for the invasion of neighboring territory.

If on other occasions Putin avoided acknowledging the effects of the measures on his country’s economy, this time he defined them as one of the biggest challenges faced by his government since the pandemic. And, echoing the rhetoric that Russia was under attack, he described them as a “brazen and aggressive attempt” by the United States and European countries to interfere with the sovereignty of their territory.

“Western countries strive to maintain an obsolete world order that is only beneficial to them, forcing everyone to live by the infamous rules they have invented and regularly violate, rules that change all the time for themselves depending on circumstances.” , he said.

Putin even blamed the start of the ongoing conflict on Ukraine itself. “We haven’t started anything in terms of military action. We are trying to stop the hostilities that started in 2014,” he said, citing Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.

It was one of the ruler’s few references to the war itself, which completed six months in July. The other was when, asked if Moscow will lose the conflict, he said that his country “has lost nothing and will lose nothing”. He added that the war has strengthened Russian sovereignty, and that even disagreement over invasion is ultimately beneficial. “Everything that is unnecessary, harmful, in short, everything that prevents us from moving forward will be rejected.”

Earlier this week, Putin approved a new diplomatic doctrine that encourages Russian cooperation with countries outside the Europe-US axis — China and India, as well as nations in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

The Russians are increasingly anchored in Beijing and New Delhi to divert the flow of oil and gas exports to restructure their foreign trade. Countries far from the conflict, such as Brazil, maintain economic neutrality to make gains, but they know that the Cold War 2.0 division could lead to the formation of political blocs.