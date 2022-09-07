Query date of the LAST refund batch announced

THE IRS will carry out this month the refund of another batch of Income Tax 2022. Recently, the fourth batch was paid on August 31st. With that, there is now the fifth and final batch, to be paid on September 30th. Discover the details below!

Read more: REVEALED possible value of AID BRAZIL 2023; know what it is

How to check the IR 2022 refund?

To find out if it will be included in the list of refunds, the revenue will release to taxpayers the consultation of the fifth batch on September 23.

You will need to access the Revenue page on the Internet and then click on “Income Tax”. Then, just go to “Consult the Refund”. The positive point is that the platform itself provides guidance about the service, without complications.

If you identify any pending issues in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify it, correcting the information that is consequently wrong. To facilitate consultation, the Revenue also makes its application available for cell phones and tablets.

How is the IR refund paid?

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed on the Income Tax Return. If the credit has not been carried out, for example, if the account has been deactivated, the amounts will be available for redemption at Banco do Brasil for up to one year. The taxpayer can reschedule the credit of the amounts simply and quickly through the BB Portal.

Not in the last batch? see what to do

The taxpayer who is not in the last batch of payment of the Income Tax refund may certainly have fallen into the fine mesh.

In this case, the recommendation is to access the Revenue website and, if the declaration has not been released, it will need to be rectified. The declaration is withheld by the IRS if it has been filled in wrongly or has irregularities.