Rafa Kalimann gives book suggestions, shares titles on social networks and receives support on the web: “I’ll take notes”

The former BBB ‘invited’ her followers for a tour of the world of knowledge and suggested a debate on the works

An influencer who gives real tips is one who conveys ideas and a desire to learn and know. And, it seems, the ex-BBB and presenter Rafa Kalimann, who has so many followers on her social networks, knows this well. No wonder, this Tuesday (6), she shared super cool book tips for people to be inspired and start a good journey through the world of reading.

On her official Instagram account, José Loreto’s girlfriend surprised fans by sharing some titles of literary works. The colorful pile was formed by none other than Clarice Lispector, Joan Didion, Maya Angelou and Clarissa Pinkola Estés. With an incentive like that, there’s nothing left to fill the spare time and put your brain to exercise.

And the ex-BBB was not kidding when she ‘invited’ her followers to embark on imagination and stroll through knowledge: “Shall we talk about books? I separated some of the last ones I read and I really like to show you, especially written by women”said the presenter in the caption of the publication, noting that reading is a habit that accompanies her.

Rafa also asked his followers to comment on the works and give their opinions and impressions about the stories told there: “Leave here indications and opinions, if you have them. Let’s share to be a stimulus, to provoke”, she said. The initiative was praised by friends and celebrities. Chef Bela Gil commented on Clarissa Pinkola’s ‘Women who run with Wolves’: “Clarissa saved my life,” she revealed. “I’m going to write it down to read,” commented one fan.