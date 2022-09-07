Rafaella Justus shows her new room: “what perfection”

Rafaella Justus shows how her room was after renovation

Rafaella Justus revealed how his room turned out after an amazing renovation! The redecoration of the environment takes place in the midst of a growth process of the presenter’s heir Ticiane Pinheiro and the businessman Roberto Justus.

The girl turned 13 years old last July. At the time, she was on vacation with her father, her stepmother. Ana Paula Siebert and younger sister Vicky, two years old. The family celebrated with a beautiful pool party at the property in the city of Miami, in the United States.

Upon returning to Brazil, at the beginning of August, Rafa was welcomed by his mother, Ticiane Pinheiro. with a delicious cake to celebrate together the youngest daughter of the artist with the journalist César Trallilittle Manuella, 3 years old.

A few days later, Rafaella Justus gathered family and friends for a luxurious party. The celebration left behind the childish touch. For her 13th birthday, the theme was London, capital of England.

By the way, the land of the queen may be inspiring Rafinha for this phase of entering adolescence. After all, her bedroom redecoration is fit for royalty.

The environment, all set up in pastel colors, brings a very cozy air. The burnt pink tone predominates in the minimalist decor, it also has white and nude items to complement it.

The bed is highlighted in the room with a recessed headboard all crafted in pink slatted wood. To decorate, the bed is filled with pillows and a knitted footboard, translating comfort.

In addition to a lot of style, the room is functional. Rafinha also has a bedside table and a dressing table next to a large window that, complemented with the mirror, expands the room even more.

The redesign of his corner was highly praised by netizens. In many messages, followers praised the good taste of Rafaella Justus. “What perfection”, declared one netizen. “It’s a real dream,” said another follower.

Tell us what you think!