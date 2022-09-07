Real Madrid beat Celtic with a goal from Vini Jr.

Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 this afternoon (06), in a match valid for the first round of the group stage of the Champions League. The score was built with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Hazard.

With this result, Carlo Ancelotti’s men took the second place in Group F on account of the number of goals scored. That’s because in the other group clash, Shakhtar Donetsk also beat RB Leipzig, but the score was 4-1.

Real returns to the field to face Mallorca on Sunday (11), at 9 am (Brasília), for the Spanish Championship. Celtic face Livingston, on Saturday (10), at 11 am (Brasília), for the Scotsman.

busy start

The first minutes of the match were a lot of creation for both teams, but with the Scots having better opportunities. In the 30th minute, Celtic threatened Courtois’ goal, but the ball went out to the left of the goal.

Celtic continued on top of the Merengue defense. At 20, Giakoumakis fixed it for McGregor, who arrived hitting hard, Courtois just followed it with his eyes and was lucky not to concede the first goal, as the ball hit the post.

Benzema felt

Still in the first stage, Karim Benzema felt pain in his right knee and had to be replaced by Caro Ancelotti. The French player left the field and went straight to the dressing room. Eden Haard was chosen to enter the game and make up for the lack of shirt 9.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema felt pain during Champions League match against Celtic Image: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

real waste

Eden Hazard received a cross in the measure of Carvajal and arrived in good condition to finish in front of the goal, but he caught it badly and sent it out.

Soon after, Vini Jr advanced free of marking and was face to face with Hart. The Brazilian finished, but the goalkeeper made a great save and the shirt missed a good opportunity to open the scoring at the end of the first half.

Evil!

If in the first half the Brazilian wasted, in the second half he sent it to the back of the goal. Valverde advanced on the right and made a cross just enough for Vinicius Junior to get low on the left corner of Hart!

consecrated victory

Shortly after Real Madrid opened the scoring, Luka Modric extended the Merengue lead. The shirt 10 received from Hazard, cut the mark inside the area and hit beautifully, with three fingers, to swing the nets. Hart even touched the ball, but could not avoid the Croatian’s goal.

To secure the win away from home, Hazard scored his first goal of the season. After Kroos’ launch found Carvajal in the area, the side played for the middle, and shirt 7 completed to swell the nets.

The Belgian has not scored in the Champions League, with the ball rolling, since 2017. His last goal in the competition had been a penalty against Inter Milan in 2020.

DATASHEET:

CELTIC 0x3 REAL MADRID

Reason: Champions League group stage

Place: Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow (Scotland)

Date and time: September 6, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

goals: Vinicius Junior (10′ – Q2), Modric (14′ – Q2), Hazard (31′ – Q2)

Yellow cards: Mendy (RMA), Maeda (CEL)

CELTIC: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz and Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley (Mooy) and Hatate (Turnbull); Abada (Maeda), Jota (Haksabanovic)

and Giakoumakis (Furuhashi). Technician: Ange Postecoglou

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão (Rüdiger), Alaba and Mendy; Tchouaméni (Camavinga), Modric (Asensio) and Kroos; Valverde, Vinícius Júnior (Rodrygo) and Benzema (Hazard). Technician: Carlo Ancelotti