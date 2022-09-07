Rent price rises more than 16% in Rio and SP in 12 months, index points out

Unlike Brazil’s official inflation index (IPCA), which registered deflation in July and is expected to see a further drop in prices in August, rental prices continue to rise strongly in the two largest cities in the country.

The average value per square meter rose 17.94% in Rio de Janeiro and 16.08% in São Paulo in the last 12 months, according to the QuintoAndar rent index (against 9.6% of the IPCA-15, which is a preliminary of the official index, in August).

It is the 12th consecutive monthly increase in both capitals (+1.02% in Rio and +0.90% in SP), which maintains the strong acceleration of prices in 2022: the variation this year alone is already above double digits (in 12.29% and 11.03%, respectively).

With the residential rental market booming, the price per square meter reached the highest level in the QuintoAndar historical series, which started in 2019, in both cities (R$ 34.71 per m² in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and R$ 40.58 m² in São Paulo). ).

Space for negotiation

Despite the sharp rise in rents, QuintoAndar says there is still room for negotiation between owner and tenant. Index data show that the difference between the advertised price and the signed contract price grew in August to -9.47%.

“This means that ad prices continue to rise, in the face of market expectations, but that the value effectively closed has not registered a movement of the same amplitude”, says Thiago Reis, data manager of the platform. “In other words, there is still room for negotiation”.

But this difference has already been much greater and has already exceeded 16% in Rio, in July 2021, and almost 16% in São Paulo, in October, according to QuintoAndar (when negotiations were more favorable to renters).

