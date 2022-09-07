Representative of Brazil at the Oscars, ‘Marte Um’ will be shown at Santa Tereza – Cultura

Deivinho dreams of colonizing Mars. “a film for black people, made by black people and without marginalizing them” (photo: Divulgao/Embaba Filmes)

“Marte Um”, a film selected by the Brazilian Film Academy this Monday (5/9) to represent Brazil at the 2023 Oscars, will be screened for free at Cine Santa Tereza, in Belo Horizonte. 7 pm, in a session commented by director Gabriel Martins and his team, according to the Municipal Culture Foundation (FMCBH).

The exhibition is part of the Cine Sant Circuit, a project of the Municipal Culture Circuit carried out in partnership with Cine Santa Tereza. Tickets (not yet available) can be picked up free of charge on the website or at the cinema box office, located at Rua Estrela do Sul, nº 89, Bairro Santa Tereza, east of BH.

The feature, winner of the best film award by the popular jury at the Gramado Festival, is on display at Una Belas Artes and Centro Cultural Unimed-BH Minas, in Belo Horizonte, and at Shopping Contagem. (Check prices and timetables at the end of the article).

Dreams on the periphery of Brazil

Shot in Contagem and BH, the feature follows the Martins, a black, lower-middle-class family, with their day-to-day commitments and their desires and expectations, despite the tension of a conservative government that has just assumed power in the country.

Wellington (Carlos Francisco), ex-alcoholic doorman, “sick” from Cruzeiro. His wife, Trcia (Rejane Faria), believes she has suffered a curse after being the target of a prank, in which a man pretends to explode a bomb in the cafeteria where she is.

Pre-teen Deivinho (Ccero Lucas) may be a promising football player, but he prefers to pursue a career as an astrophysicist and dreams of stepping on Mars. Young Eunice (Camilla Damio), a law student at a public university, hesitates to tell her parents about her relationship with a girl.

The guiding thread of “Mars Um” is Deivinho’s dilemma: his father projects the failed dream of being a soccer star on him, but the boy wants to be part of the space mission that gives the film its name, whose objective is to colonize the red planet. The boy fears letting Wellington down. Eunice supports her brother and helps him fight for his dream.

“’Marte Um’ reveals this moment we are living through”, says Rejane Faria, an actress who is also part of the theater group Quatroloscinco from Minas Gerais.

“Especially in the prank scene. The 2018 elections and the 2020 coronavirus were like bombs that exploded in our laps, leaving everyone stunned, imagining that we were cursed. But if we do what Thrace did and stick with it, we can work our way up, come back on top,” she says.

Where to watch Mars One



• Una Cine Belas Artes

R. Gonalves Dias, 1581 – Lourdes, Belo Horizonte

9/5 to 9/7: sessions at 2:00 pm, 4:10 pm, 6:20 pm and 8:30 pm (new times will be available from 9/8)

Tickets: Tuesday to Wednesday – R$ 26.00 (full), R$ 13.00 (half), R$ 12.00 (UFMG and UNA students)

Thursday to Sunday – BRL 30.00 (full), BRL 15.00 (half), BRL 14.00 (UFMG and UNA students)

• Cinema at the Unimed-BH Minas Cultural Center

R. da Bahia, 2244 – 5th floor – Lourdes, Belo Horizonte

9/5 to 9/14: sessions at 4 pm and 8:20 pm

Tickets: BRL 12.00 (full), BRL 6.00 (half), BRL 10.20 (full Unimed/scio MTC customer), BRL 5.10 (half Unimed/scio MTC customer)

• Cineart Shopping Contagem

Av. Severino Ballesteros, 850 – Hangover, Count

9/5 and 6: 7:35 pm

9/7: 2:20 pm

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Prata