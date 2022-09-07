Roberto catches Solano with a gun and discovers connection with the attack on José Lucas

In wetlandshown by Globo at 9 pm, the attack on Ze Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will give you something to talk about in the novel. At first, no one will suspect that Tenório (Murilo Benício) is involved in the case. Although, Roberto (Caue Campos) will see Solano (Rafa Sieg) with a gun and will deduce that he was responsible for the crime at the behest of his father.

It all starts when Tenório catches Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) together in bed. On the occasion, the land grabbers will not be silent and will insist on taking satisfaction with their children. Then, a heated discussion will begin, but in no time, Marcelo and Guta will reveal to the farmer that they are not brothers. All this, it is worth mentioning, to save Zuleica (Aline Borges).

It will happen that Roberto will also enter the discussion. Angry, because of all the crimes he discovered from Tenório, he will not mince words against his father. Tenorio, in turn, will completely lose his mind and hit the heir with a slap.

Completely irritated by the situation, the young man will leave the house without saying where he is going. Meanwhile, Guta will go to his room and Marcelo will also leave the place. In the next scene, Roberto will catch Solano with a gun and will come to the conclusion that his father is involved in the attack on José Lucas.

SEE TOO! After almost taking the life of Zé Lucas, Solano tries to kill the Velho do Rio and almost becomes a ‘snack’ for hungry anaconda

It is worth noting that wetland is a telenovela by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, shown – originally – in 1990, on the extinct Rede Manchete. This year, the plot is being adapted by Bruno Luperi and shown on TV Globo.