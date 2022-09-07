Rodinei ‘defines’ club for 2023 and will leave Flamengo after 6 years, says journalist

Rodinei’s passage with the Flamengo shirt is coming to an end. The right-back is at the end of his contract and, despite some recent attempts by the board, he should not renew for next year, as he is already in the sights of several clubs.

The most recent interested party was Botafogo, by John Textor. However, everything is heading so that, in 2023, the side will wear the colors of another blacksmith in Brazil.

Rodinei prioritizes the Rooster

That’s because, according to Jorge Nicola, Rodinei prioritizes a deal with Atlético Mineiro in 2023. The main reason would be the presence of director Rodrigo Caetano, with whom Rodinei has a great relationship from the time of Internacional.

Galo even offered him a 3-year contract. In this way, Rodinei is preparing to say goodbye to the Rio club, where he has been working since 2016, when he was hired after being successful with the colors of Ponte Preta.

In addition to Flamengo, Internacional and Ponte Preta, the player, who is 30 years old, has spent time in Penapolense, CRAC, Corinthians, Avaí and Marcílio Dias.