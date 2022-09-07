Route that would have been canceled a month ago now has five daily Azul flights





In early August, the news surfaced that Azul would be suspending two connections in Rio de Janeiro, especially those connecting the cities of Macaé and Campos dos Goytacazes to the state capital. An ALERJ deputy acted in the case, outraged, and the Ministry of Infrastructure entered the story, saying that the flight would no longer be canceled.

A month later, Azul announces that it is significantly expanding its offer of flights to the same cities as Campos dos Goytacazes and Macaé, in the north of the state of Rio de Janeiro, with up to five daily flights connecting them to the city of Rio de Janeiro.

There is no publicly released information so far about subsidies to operate the link.which until another day would be cancelled.





According to Vitor Silva, manager of Mesh Planning at Azul, “this novelty works as an ‘air bridge’ between cities and provides greater convenience, especially for those who have some professional commitment, so that the person can go and return on the same day, without having to stay overnight at the destination”.

“Before, we only had one daily flight connecting cities with the capital. From now on, with more frequencies and the possibility of going back and forth on the same day, Customers will have more options that meet their needs and, mainly, entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals”, says Vitor.

Tickets for the new routes are now available. The hours are as follows.