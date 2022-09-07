São Paulo president eases pressure on Ceni before decision: “Long-term look” | Sao Paulo

São Paulo president Julio Casares praised the work of Rogério Ceni and eased the pressure on the club on the eve of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. Tricolor faces Atlético-GO on Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília), at Morumbi, needing a victory by three goals difference to go to the decision – or by two advantage to decide on penalties.

In a bad phase in the Brasileirão and suffering with disadvantage in the two semifinal duels – the team also needs to beat Flamengo by three goals in the Copa do Brasil –, São Paulo treats Thursday’s game as one of the most important of the year.

However, a possible elimination should not bring drastic consequences, or “emotional”, as President Julio Casares commented this Tuesday, at Brasil Futebol Expo.

– We renewed the contract with Ceni in advance. So the assessment is good and good work. The results sometimes don’t come right away, but come later. We have a lot of tranquility. It’s the evaluation of an exercise, and the exercise hasn’t arrived yet – pondered the leader.

– We did the renovation before a classic with Palmeiras, in which we passed on penalties. We demonstrated there that an eventual fall would mean nothing, that, by the will of São Paulo, we would not have to take an emotional measure. We value planning and believe that the work must continue with a broad vision – he added.

In Casares’ view, Ceni has been the ideal name for the process of rebuilding São Paulo. The coach himself cites this expression to base the work done in 2022.

– São Paulo was champion last year, it is a competitive team that reveals players. We have peace of mind. The reflection comes in an end-of-season analysis. If we renew with Rogério there, it is a sign that we want to look at the medium and long term – stated Casares.

Ceni has a contract with São Paulo until the end of next season. The São Paulo coach and idol treats the classification on Thursday as an “obligation”, especially due to the bad performance of the team in the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-GO in the first leg.

