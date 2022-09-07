São Paulo sets date for members to vote for reelection for president

A few hours after the reelection proposal was approved, the president of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo, Olten Ayres de Abreu Júnior, convened the General Assembly for the club’s members to vote on the agenda. The election was scheduled for September 24, a Saturday.

“The General Meeting will be legally constituted and installed, on first call, at 8:00 am, provided that the majority of Members with the right to vote are present; or one hour later, at 9:00 am, therefore, on second call, with the presence of any number of Associates with voting rights, ending at 5 pm”, says an excerpt from the call notice, to which the UOL Esporte had access.

Voting will take place in gyms I, II and III, located at the São Paulo headquarters.

The councilors of São Paulo approved this Tuesday (6th), the proposal for reelection for president and for the Deliberative Council of the club. Now, the topic will be taken to the vote of the club’s members in the General Assembly, which still does not have a set date to take place.

Voting among councilors began on Monday (5), when there was a meeting in the council for the reelection proposal to be presented and debated by members of the situation and the opposition. The situation won by a large majority of votes, which was already expected by councilors who fight against the measure.

Of the 227 directors who participated in the vote, 157 (or 69.1%) approved the reelection proposal. The opposition managed to get 68 votes (or 29.9%) and there were still two abstentions (0.88%).

It will be the second time that the situation will try to change the statute of São Paulo this year. In January, the club’s members rejected the change, which provided for the return of reelection for president, the extension of the directors’ term from three to six years and the possibility of directors occupying executive positions without compensation, among other points.

In January this year, of the 1,329 votes cast by members at the assembly, 506 were in favor of changing the statute, which included 14 proposals, including reelection. But 818 were against it. And there were still five abstentions.

Check the text of the call notice

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CALL

Olten Ayres de Abreu Junior, president of the Deliberative Council of São Paulo Futebol Clube, in the use of his powers and attributions, in compliance with the provisions of §6 of Art. 145 of the Bylaws, hereby calls upon the Associated Ladies and Gentlemen, to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held on September 24, 2022, to attend and resolve on the following Agenda: ” To approve or reject, by secret and electronic voting, the proposed amendment to the Bylaws, whose referral for sovereign deliberation at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Associates was approved by the Deliberative Council, at the Extraordinary Meeting of said Branch, held on September 5, 2022″ .

1. Pursuant to art. 46 of the Bylaws, the General Meeting will be legally constituted and installed, on first call, at 8:00 am, provided that the majority of Associates with voting rights are present; or one hour later, at 9:00 am, therefore, on second call, with the presence of any number of Members with voting rights, closing at 5:00 pm. The instrument for registering the presence of the Associates will be in the premises of the session, 30 (thirty) minutes before the scheduled start time.

2. Voting will take place at Gyms I, II and III, located at the headquarters of São Paulo Futebol Clube (“Estádio do Morumbi”).

3. Pursuant to articles 41 and following of the Bylaws, and articles 35 and following of the Internal Regulations, all Members of the Meritorious, Honorary, Redeemed, Olympic and Users categories may participate and vote in the General Assembly, provided that: (i) are over 18 (eighteen) years of age; (ii) are in full enjoyment of their membership rights; (iii) have, on the date of the Meeting, at least 2 (two) years of uninterrupted registration as an SPFC Associate; and (iv) are up to date with their financial obligations to the SPFC, considering only those obligations overdue for more than 30 (thirty) days from the term originally indicated in the payment slip, including with regard to the payment of any of the fees and Contributions Associative, in the form of the SPFC Internal Rules.

4. Full Members, who meet the conditions described above, may attend the Meeting, any form of power of attorney being prohibited, with the exception of the possibility of being represented by their dependent spouse, provided that this is expressly and previously authorized by the Holder Member , pursuant to article 42, § 1, of the Bylaws, and art. 37 of the Internal Regulations of São Paulo Futebol Clube, as detailed below: (i) if you wish to authorize the dependent spouse to vote in your place, the Member must go to the SPFC Secretariat, within a period of up to 07 (seven) days before the Meeting takes place, excluding the day of the Meeting from counting, and fill in a written authorization, using the appropriate form, which will be made available to him by the Secretariat, by means of which he will indicate the name and identification data of the dependent spouse who will represent him ; (ii) at the time of the Meeting, the dependent spouse, who will participate in it, on behalf of the Associate, must be provided with an identification document, and must sign the attendance list in the place/field destined for the name of the Member, where must also include the name of the dependent spouse and his/her status as representative; (iii) each associative title confers the right to only one vote, to be exercised either by the Member or the dependent spouse, so that the delegation of this right to the spouse removes the Holder’s possibility of voting in the same Meeting.

5. Pursuant to §2 of art. 45, of the Bylaws, the Board Secretariat will make available, 10 (ten) days prior to the date of the Meeting, the updated list of Associates with voting rights, except for the possibility of proof of payment of any pending financial matters until the of the Assembly.

6. Members with open monthly contributions, to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, must go to the voting booth allocated next to the Treasury bench, which will be located in Ginásio I, at the headquarters of São Paulo Futebol Clube. With respect to these Associates, voting will take place using physical ballots, whose votes will be counted and computed by the Board, immediately after the close of voting.

7. The proposed amendment to the bylaws will be immediately available for consultation by all Members at the Club’s Secretariat, from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 7 pm, as well as on the official website of São Paulo Futebol Clube (http ://www.saopaulofc.net/spfc). In the same places, the Bylaws and Internal Regulations of São Paulo Futebol Clube are available for consultation by all Members.

Sao Paulo, September 07, 2022.

Olten Ayres de Abreu Junior