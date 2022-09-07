Savings has record outflow of R$ 22 billion in August, informs BC | Economy

The withdrawal of funds from the savings account exceeded deposits by R$ 22 billion in August this year, informed the Central Bank this Tuesday (6th).

It was the largest net outflow (difference between withdrawals and deposits) ever recorded for all months since the beginning of the historical series, in January 1995.

Until then, the largest net outflow of funds from savings had been registered in January of this year, when R$ 19.66 billion left the investment modality.

SAVINGS Difference between deposits and withdrawals, in R$ billion Source: Central Bank

Interest, indebtedness and default

The withdrawals take place at a time of rising bank interest rates – the highest in four years – and household indebtedness.

According to data from Serasa Experian, the country registered 67.6 million defaulters in July, a record since the beginning of the survey in 2016.

According to the BC, household indebtedness also hit a record in May (last available data) when it added up to 52.8% of the income accumulated in the previous twelve months. The BC historical series for this indicator starts in January 2005.

In February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic, household indebtedness was at 41.8%.

Savings loses BRL 85 billion in the year

Also according to the BC, in the accumulated of the first eight months of this year the Withdrawals of resources from the traditional savings account exceeded deposits by R$ 85.16 billion.

This is also the highest value in the historical series. The figure surpasses the previous record, from 2015, when R$ 48.49 billion net was withdrawn from savings between January and August.

The outflow of resources coincides with the low profitability of savings, which has lost to inflation. Even with the Selic rising to 13.75% per year and with annual inflation still close to double digits, savings will continue with the return locked at 6.17% per year + TR (Referential Rate).

Simulations from investment finder Yubb show that many fixed income investments are more attractive, with a net return (discounting projected inflation and income tax) of up to more than 7% for a 12 month period.