SC Olive Oil is elected one of the best in the world in international competition; see which

An extra virgin olive oil manufactured in Greater Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, was elected one of the best in the world when it won a silver medal in an international competition held in September.

The extra virgin olive oil “Vienzo Blend Intenso”, manufactured in Rancho Queimado, is from the Santa Catarina company Quinta do Vienzo, the first to process extra virgin olive oil in Santa Catarina.

The product won a Silver Medal at the “Brazil iOOC – International Olive Oil Competition”, a contest held simultaneously in São Paulo and Portugal, which tested more than 100 oils from various countries.

Judges from three continents tasted and chose the best from the registered countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Greece, Israel, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia, Turkey, the United States and Uruguay.

For the producer couple Jester Macedo and Patrícia Macedo, this award is the recognition of a lot of dedication that shows that they are on the right path to have a highly differentiated product that meets the most demanding quality standards in the market.

“It was the second time we participated in a contest and in both we were awarded” says olive oil sommelier and partner at Quinta do Vienzo Patrícia Macedo.

