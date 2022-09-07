Sculptor Emanoel Araújo dies at 81

The sculptor and painter from Bahia, Emanoel Araujo, died at dawn on Wednesday (7). The artist died at his home in São Paulo of an undisclosed cause. At the moment, the friends are at his house taking care of the procedures for the wake that will take place at the Afro-brasil Museum, created and managed by him, in the capital of São Paulo.

Today, the artist would inaugurate the exhibition on the Bicentennial of Independence at the Ipiranga Museum. A friend of the artist told the CORREIO that he was preparing lunch at his house for his friends and one of them went there this morning and found him dead in his office at his residence.

Born to a family of goldsmiths in Santo Amaro da Purificação, Recôncavo Baiano, in 1940, the artist studied graphic composition at the Official Press of his hometown. Almost 20 years later, he held his first exhibition and moved to Salvador, where he studied at the Escola de Belas Artes da Bahia (UFBA).

For having participated in the II Young National Engraving Exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art of São Paulo, in 1966, he was awarded. In 1972, on the international circuit, he received another award, the gold medal at the 3rd Graphic Biennale in Florence, Italy. With his talent being recognized, the following year he received the award from the São Paulo Association of Art Critics (APCA) for best engraver. Ten years later, in the same association, he won as the best sculptor.

Emanoel was director of the Museu de Arte da Bahia between 1981 and 1983. In the United States, at The City University of New York, he was professor of graphic arts and sculpture at the Arts College around 1988. Four years later, he took over the direction of the Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, returning to the position in 2022.

Between 1995 and 1996, he was an invited member of the Museums Commission and the Federal Council for Cultural Policy, established by the Ministry of Culture. Emanoel was the first director of the Afro Brasil Museum, which is located in Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo. There he was chief curator and continued to the present day.

According to the Folha de S. Paulo website, the wake will be in the museum pavilion, which will be named after Araújo, according to the state secretary of Culture, Sérgio Sá Leitão. Governor Rodrigo Garcia will declare official mourning in the state.

With information from Ronaldo Jacobina