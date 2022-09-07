Secret.me: how to use website to send anonymous message on Instagram | Social networks

Secret.me is a free website that allows you to open an anonymous box on Instagram to send and receive questions. With the platform, it is possible to ask questions, statements, praise and criticism without the recipient knowing who sent the message. Responding to the message or not is at the discretion of the user, who can share the response in Stories. With an intuitive interface, the site is easy to use and also allows you to share the link on other social networks. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to use the Secret.me website to send anonymous messages on Instagram.

2 of 13 See how to send anonymous messages on Instagram — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo See how to send anonymous messages on Instagram — Photo: Ana Letícia Loubak/TechTudo

How to use Secret.me to send anonymous message on Instagram

Step 1. On your cell phone, access the Secret.me website (https://secretm.me/inbox.php), enter your name or nickname in the “Enter your name” field and go to “Create your link”;

3 of 13 Enter your nickname in the indicated field to create a link on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Enter your nickname in the indicated field to create a link on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 2. Click “Click to Copy” to copy the website URL, then “Close”;

4 of 13 Copy the Secret.me link to share with your friends — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Copy the Secret.me link to share with your friends — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 3. It is worth mentioning that it is necessary to write down the login information shown on the screen to later have access to the received messages. To do this, go to “Show Login Details” and take a screenshot;

5 of 13 Save your login information on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Save your login information on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 4. Open the Instagram app on your mobile and swipe to the right side to open the camera. Tap on the white button located in the center of the screen to take a photo;

6 of 13 Opening Instagram Stories to take a picture — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Opening Instagram Stories to take a photo — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 5. After taking the photo, select the sticker icon in the upper right corner. Then choose “Link”;

7 of 13 Selection of the link sticker on Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Selection of the link sticker on Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 6. Paste the Secret.me link in the space provided. If you want, you can customize the link text and write something like “Ask an anonymous question”. Confirm on “Finish”;

8 of 13 Enter your Secret.me link in the indicated field — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Enter your Secret.me link in the indicated field — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 7. The link will automatically appear in your Stories. To share the post with your friends, just tap on “Your story” or “Close Friends”;

9 of 13 Share the link with your friends on Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Share the link with your friends on Instagram stories — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

How to access anonymous questions asked via Secret.me

Step 1. Go to Secret.me website (https://secretm.me/inbox.php) and tap the list icon located in the upper right corner. Select “Login” to access your incognito mailbox;

10 of 13 Tap “Login” to access your anonymous message box on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Tap “Login” to access your anonymous message box on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 2. Enter your User ID and Pin in the indicated field and proceed to “Login”. Finally, just scroll down to the bottom and view the anonymous messages received in the “Anonymous Message Timeline” field.

11 of 13 Check out the anonymous messages received on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Check out the anonymous messages received on Secret.me — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

How to ask anonymous questions on Instagram

Step 1. To send an anonymous message on Instagram, tap the link posted by the user in Stories and wait for the page to open;

12 of 13 Click on the icon to access the Secret.me anonymous questions link — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Click on the icon to access the Secret.me anonymous questions link — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

Step 2. Then enter the desired message in the indicated field and press “Send Secret Message”. The “Message sent successfully” box will appear, which means the message has been sent.

13 of 13 Type the desired secret message and click to send — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos Type the desired secret message and click to send — Photo: Reproduction/Juliana Campos

