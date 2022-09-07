see HERE if you receive R$ 1,212 in SEPTEMBER; check latest PIS 2021 and PIS 2022 news

O PIS is released in September for certain groups of workers.

Therefore, many citizens continue to search for the PIS calendar 2022 and 2023.

You will check this article:

PIS 2022;

PIS 2021;

PIS calendar base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2023;

PIS Calendar 2021;

2022 PIS Calendar.

PIS

O PIS is responsible for transferring the salary allowance to workers in private companies.

Created in 1970, the Social Integration Program (PIS) is paid in the year following the activity performed.

However, the PIS calendar was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many workers still have not received the allowance.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

In general, who is entitled to PIS are the workers:

PIS 2022

As mentioned above, the PIS payment you’re late.

In fact, the allowance for those who worked in 2020 was released only this year – the PIS 2022.

PAYMENT OF PIS 2022

the transfer of PIS 2022 was made between February and March of this year.

Despite that, more than 480 thousand workers have not yet received the PIS Pasep 2022.

The data were released by the Ministry of Labor at the end of May.

The good news is that the values ​​can still be redeemed. See how below.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2022 table defines the amount to be paid, depending on the period worked.

Those who were active during the 12 months of the year receive the maximum amount of BRL 1,212 – minimum wage in force in the base year.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS 2022 calendar was prepared by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) and by the Federal Government.

Despite having already ended in March, the 2022 PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of PIS until the 29th of December.

RECEIVE THE PIS

The PIS money is automatically deposited by Caixa Econômica in an account opened at Caixa Tem.

As soon as the value is available, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at ATMs.

PIS 2021

In addition, the PIS 2021 It also continues to be distributed, but only to those who were active in 2019.

who did not receive the PIS Pasep 2021 You can apply to the Ministry of Labour. The option has been available since the end of March.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS 2021 calendar allows the payment of the allowance after sending the request, which can be made through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

On the other hand, those enrolled in the PIS/Pasep wait for the PIS base year 2021 – the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

It is expected that the same system rules are maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

In this way, you would need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2023: PIS 2023 CALENDAR



Many experts warn that the allowance in question will not be paid this year.

In this way, citizens would only have access to the money at the beginning of the next year – the PIS 2023.

PIS 2022 AND 2023 CALENDAR