see HERE if you will receive R$ 1,212 in SEPTEMBER and check the PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

O PIS can be withdrawn by thousands of workers who are entitled to the salary bonus.

But many citizens are still looking for the PIS 2022 base year 2021the PIS of those who worked in 2021.

PIS base year 2021;

PIS 2021;

PIS 2022 payment schedule;

PIS 2022 base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2023.

PIS

The Social Integration Program (PIS) was created in 1970 with the aim of serving as a kind of salary allowance for workers in the private sector.

the transfer of PIS is carried out in the year following the activity performed. But the PIS calendar is delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

HOW TO KNOW IF I HAVE THE RIGHT TO PIS



PIS 2022

The 2020 worker allowance was distributed between February and March of this year.

However, according to the Ministry of Labor, more than 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS Pasep 2022.

2022 SIP TABLE

following the PIS 2022 tablethe salary bonus is distributed according to the period worked:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O 2022 PIS calendar was closed in March, but workers can still withdraw the allowance until December 29th.

PIS 2021

On the other hand, the PIS 2021 can be requested from the month of March.

O PIS Pasep 2021 is paid to those who worked in 2019, after submitting an application to the Ministry of Labour.

2021 PIS TABLE

The amount to be transferred to the worker is established by the PIS 2021 table.

In a nutshell, the PIS 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100, depending on the period worked.

The maximum amount of R$ 1,100 – minimum wage in force in 2019 – is released for those who performed activities in every month of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O payment of PIS Pasep 2021 is done after sending the request, which can be done:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

CONSULTATION PIS 2022

For consult the PIS just access one of the following applications:

Digital Work Portfolio;

Cashier Worker;

Box Has.

PIS NUMBER

It is possible to consult the PIS number:

Via the Social Security telephone – 135.

Through the Caixa by calling 0800-726-0207;

Through the websites: CNIS – National Register of Social Information -; Caixa Econômica Federal and the INSS website.

Through the applications: Digital Work Card; FGTS; Cashier Worker and Cashier Has.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS base year 2021 has not yet been passed on by the Federal Government. That’s because the PIS 2022 he was released this year for 2020 workers.

PIS 2022 BASE YEAR 2021

It is unlikely that the PIS 2022 base year 2021 be paid in the last quarter of this year.

It is believed that the allowance will only be passed on in 2023 – the PIS 2023.

In this way, to receive the PIS 2023 it would be necessary:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2023