See Post Malone’s reaction to receiving Flamengo shirt at Rock in Rio

International star Post Malone was the main attraction of the second night of concerts at the Rock in Rio music festival, in the west of Rio. The 26-year-old American squandered talent and sympathy on the Mundo Stage. Behind the scenes, Malone received a favor from Flamengo.

The rapper and musician was surprised with a Flamengo shirt, as it was delivered by representatives of the club’s board. Post Malone’s reaction was videotaped. Rubro-Negro posted the video with the American artist’s reaction. Watch.

Post Malone flashes a big smile and says, in English, “Wow! This is really cool!” The artist does not hide his excitement at seeing his name written on the back of his shirt, as he wears the number ten. Moments later, Malone was seen wearing the crimson-black robe, but did not wear the shirt on the show.

Post Malone is the latest in a long list of artists who have donned the mantle

The American rapper is the latest in a long list of foreign artists who have played for Flamengo. From Freddie Mercury in the 1980s, but also through the metallers Iron Maiden and Ozzy Osbourne.

In the 1990s, the pop superstar wore the Flamengo shirt in a performance at Maracanã. The list is completed with AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, actors Vin Diesel, The Rock and Virgo Mortensen.

