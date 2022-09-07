See the first photo of Joaquim, son of Viviane Araújo and Guilherme Militão | Rio de Janeiro

Viviane Araújo published the first photo of her son, Joaquim, who was born this Tuesday (6th) in Rio. The moment couldn’t be more emotional: the baby on Mom’s lap under Dad’s emotional gaze.

“I’m in the area!!! I arrived!!!! How much emotion for my dad and my mom”, posted Vivi in ​​the caption of the image.

Joaquim is the first child of actress and drum queen Viviane Araújo, 47, with her husband, businessman Guilherme Militão, 33. Joaquim came into the world in the early afternoon, through a cesarean section in the Perinatal Maternity, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio.

The baby was born weighing 3,465 kg and measuring 51 centimeters. Viviane was trying to have a normal delivery but decided on a cesarean section as Joaquim showed no sign of wanting to be born.

“Mother and son are doing well. They are doing very well,” said Débora Martinez, Viviane’s press officer and Joaquim’s godmother.

The baby was so comfortable in the mother’s belly, that last Saturday (3), with 40 weeks of pregnancy, Viviane and her big belly made a splash at Rock in Rio.

“I only came today because the pregnancy is quiet and Perinatal is right next door. The maternity bag is ready in the car. I couldn’t help but come to Rock in Rio, because it’s tradition and I’ve been coming to every edition since 1991”, said Vivi. to gshow.

Also on Saturday (3), she posted a video on her social networks showing the evolution of Joaquim’s belly and growth and talking about the expectation of her son’s arrival.

“Mom waited for you for nine months son, but God only knows how much I wanted you! But he brought you to me at the right time! Come into my arms!”, he wrote in the caption of the video.

In an interview with Fantástico, Viviane Araújo said that she postponed the pregnancy because of work, the body issue and that she needed to reach the right person. She also said that when she decided to get pregnant, she was already in pre-menopause, which would make the process very difficult through normal routes.

It was at this time that she decided to resort to egg fertilization – when a mother obtains an egg from a donor to be inseminated.

In December 2021, Viviane Araújo got a compatible donor, underwent the procedure and everything went well.

“On December 16th, we made the second attempt and it worked. I took the exam on December 24th and found out I was pregnant. It was beautiful. I woke him up right away. My body was already warning me. 16, but the embryo had already been made”, she revealed on the Grão de Gente podcast.

“I made a point of exposing, talking, because there are women who don’t accept it. The husband doesn’t accept it, sometimes, for religious reasons. But egg donation is a path that we have. I’m living this moment, which is divine”, she said. .

