See the incredible effect of sunscreen used only on the face for years

Among dermatologists and health experts, one of the most defended flags is the importance of daily use of sunscreen, especially for those exposed to the sun and ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In fact, the risk of skin cancer increases, depending on the level of exposure. In this context, the image of a woman, over 90 years old, who applied sunscreen on her face, but left her neck unprotected, went viral on social media.

Published in the magazine Journal of The European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (Jeadv), the image is part of an article on photoaging and cancer risk, written by scientist Christian Posch, from the Technical University of Munich (Tum), Germany. Although the image was “discovered” on the internet this week, the original text is from October 2021.

Effect of using sunscreen for over 40 years goes viral on social media (Image: Batch/Wisconsin Hemp Scientific/Unsplash)

Neck of woman who didn’t use sunscreen impresses

In the article, the image that went viral on social media is described as the cheek and neck of “a 92-year-old woman who has used UV-protective moisturizers on her face but not her neck for over 40 years.” According to researcher Posch, “Clinical examination reveals a marked difference in sun damage between the cheek and neck.”

Below, check out the record that raised the debate about the importance of sunscreen:

Neck of woman who wore protector only on her face impresses (Image: Posch, 2021/Jeadv)

Old age x Photoaging

Here, it is important to explain that, naturally, the skin ages and this occurs for different reasons. This process is known by the name of chronological aging. On the other hand, experts point out that skin aging, regardless of age, connected with direct exposure to the sun is called photoaging.

Unlike other organs, the skin is more exposed to the environment and, consequently, to solar radiation. That’s why the effects of unprotected exposure — without sunscreen — are so visible. In addition, depending on the degree of exposure, there is a greater or lesser risk of developing skin cancers, such as melanoma.

“Aging is a discrete and potent inducer of skin cancer that needs to be systematically addressed to improve skin cancer prevention in the future,” explains Posch. When the skin is unprotected, the risk tends to be even greater.

Fighting skin cancer in the future

According to Posch, new technologies help to understand and may interfere with the biology of aging, “proving that we can indeed adjust or even reverse some aging processes in several animal species.” This would be the case for the continued use of sunscreen in humans.

“While it is unlikely that we can (or even should) attempt to defeat human aging for a variety of reasons, aging modifiers will still be able to change both health time (the time we live without disease) and lifespan,” he said. completes the researcher, highlighting the importance of new studies in the area.

Source: jeadv