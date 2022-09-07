see the latest from Mercado da Bola

Credit: Disclosure / Ascom / Goiás

Mercado da Bola is in full swing. Pedro Raúl, Goiás striker, Brasileirão’s top scorer, is the target of important clubs for 2023. Cruzeiro has competition from several clubs for one of its highlights, midfielder Neto Moura. Corinthians has the renewal of Fábio Santos scheduled for next year.

See the main movements of the Bola Market today (6)

Molenbeek, John Textor’s team in Belgium, announced the hiring of another player from Botafogo. The new name of the carioca club that arrives at the Belgian team is forward Vinicius Lopes. There are six players from Botafogo on loan to the European team;

Grêmio has an eye on the hiring of Pedro Raúl and will have competition from Atlético-MG and rival Internacional for the hiring of the striker from Goiás for 2023. 13 million;

Corinthians is close to announcing the renewal of full-back Fábio Santos, who should sign his last contract of his career. The trend is that the positive outcome will come out soon, leaving only details for the agreement to be closed between the parties;

Cruzeiro will have competition to keep midfielder Neto Moura in the squad. A club from abroad and four Brazilian clubs, three of them from Serie A, are eyeing the midfielder who is the club’s standout in this year’s Serie B dispute. It has a fixed price of R$ 1.5 million for 50% of the economic rights;

Striker Facundo Bruera, 23, was offered to Botafogo. The Paraguayan National athlete is under analysis at the club. He belongs to Brown de Adrogué, from his native Argentina, and has scored 16 goals in 32 games for Nacional in Paraguayan football;

Vasco renewed the contract of young midfielder Andrey Santos, After a long negotiation and several interested parties in the athlete, Cruzmaltino renewed the player’s contract until 2027. However, Newcastle, from the Premier League, wants to pay 35 million euros (R$ 181 million ) by the midfielder.