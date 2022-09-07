See why I veto the withdrawal of food aid benefits worker – News

The possibility of withdrawing the amount referring to the food allowance, vetoed by President Jair Bolsonaro in the enactment of Law 14.442/22, it is a positive measure for the worker, say experts consulted by the R7. The idea was that the worker could exchange the amount for moneyfor personal use, after not using the credit for 60 days.

For Gabriel Santoro, attorney at Juveniz Jr. Rolim Ferraz Advogados, the decision was correct, because legalizing the withdrawal would be like “officializing a salary in disguise”. The employer could agree with the employee a very high value for the meal voucher or for the food voucher, with the objective of being withdrawn at the end of two months.

The problem with this, he explains, is that, in addition to the function deviation, the amount of money would be characterized as a part of the salary, on which the 13th salary, paid vacations, FGTS, nor severance pay, in case of dismissal, would not apply. “What at first appears to be a benefit to the employee turns out to be harmful in the long run,” he says.

The biggest losers, however, would be the bars and restaurants sector, precisely because this value is a guarantee that the worker spends the money on food, which moves the sector and generates revenue.

It is also because of this that the law prohibits establishments not related to food from accepting payment in aid. In fact, it not only prohibits, but provides for a fine for those who break the rule, which can range from R$5,000 to R$50,000.

Guilherme Macedo Silva, labor lawyer at Greco, Canedo e Costa Advogados, believes that vetoes bring greater legal certainty. “It could generate legal uncertainty because there would be room to discuss whether this balance, when withdrawn, would have a salary nature and, therefore, there would be tax and social security charges, in addition to potential distortion of the PAT”, he comments.

Anderson Belem Costa, CEO of Optimize, understands the veto in the same way, since according to him, “There is a calculation of R$ 30 billion that would be withdrawn from the sector, since there could be a distortion of a policy that has a social and social character. could end up in the hands of banks, with the worker using it to pay interest, overdraft, debt, etc”.

Finally, Abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants) issued a note celebrating the president’s vetoes, in which the association’s executive president, Paulo Solmucci, says that “this practice was outside the spirit of the law, which is to help with food , and also created an in natura salary, which is prohibited, as social charges would have to be levied on the value. In addition, it prevents the growth of the moneylending market for meal and food vouchers, in which those ‘tight’ workers financially sell the voucher to loan sharks with discounts of 20% to 30%”.



