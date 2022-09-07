September 7: Bolsonaro invites businessmen who defended a coup

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, confirmed this Tuesday (6/9) that he had summoned the eight businessmen who were the target of a search and seizure operation to the parade on September 7, Independence Day. by the Federal Police (PF) after advocating a coup if ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), also a presidential candidate, is elected in October.
“I invited the eight entrepreneurs to be with me tomorrow, on the 7th of September [em Braslia]. If it’s not possible, I’ll go to Rio de Janeiro. I invited. They are honorable people. Two have contacted me. And another thing, nobody knows what is in the process, fake news process, anti-democratic acts. Nobody knows,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan.
Entrepreneurs have a WhatsApp group called “Empresrios e Politica”.
The president invited: Afrnio Barreira Filho, owner of the Coco Bambu group; Ivan Wrobel, from W3 Engenharia; Jos Isaac Peres, owner of shopping giant Multiplan; Luciano Hang, from the Havan group; Andr Tissot, from Sierra Mveis; Marco Aurlio Raymundo, the Morongo, from Mormaii; Meyer Nigri, from Tecnisa; and Jos Koury, owner of Barra World Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro.
The “Politics Beab”
Politica’s Beab series has gathered the main questions about elections in 22 videos and reports that answer these questions in a direct and easy-to-understand way. An increasing demand, especially among the younger Brazilian electorate. The reports are available on the website of the State of Mines and on Portal Uai and the videos on our profiles on TikTok, Instagram, Kwai and YouTube.