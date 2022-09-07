September 7: Bolsonaro invites businessmen who defended a coup

Luciano Hang is one of the entrepreneurs confirmed in a trade in Brasilia (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, confirmed this Tuesday (6/9) that he had summoned the eight businessmen who were the target of a search and seizure operation to the parade on September 7, Independence Day. by the Federal Police (PF) after advocating a coup if ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), also a presidential candidate, is elected in October.

“I invited the eight entrepreneurs to be with me tomorrow, on the 7th of September [em Braslia]. If it’s not possible, I’ll go to Rio de Janeiro. I invited. They are honorable people. Two have contacted me. And another thing, nobody knows what is in the process, fake news process, anti-democratic acts. Nobody knows,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Jovem Pan.

Entrepreneurs have a WhatsApp group called “Empresrios e Politica”.

The president invited: Afrnio Barreira Filho, owner of the Coco Bambu group; Ivan Wrobel, from W3 Engenharia; Jos Isaac Peres, owner of shopping giant Multiplan; Luciano Hang, from the Havan group; Andr Tissot, from Sierra Mveis; Marco Aurlio Raymundo, the Morongo, from Mormaii; Meyer Nigri, from Tecnisa; and Jos Koury, owner of Barra World Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro.