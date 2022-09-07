September 7: Bolsonaro participates in the Bicentennial of Independence parade in Brasília | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in Brasilia in the September 7 parade to commemorate the Bicentennial of Brazil’s Independence this Wednesday. Heads of State from three Portuguese-speaking countries, Vice President Hamilton Mourão, federal government ministers and other officials also attended.

It is the second parade on the Esplanada dos Ministérios that Bolsonaro has participated in since taking office. The first was in 2019, the year he took office. In 2020 and 2021, the date was celebrated in a small ceremony at Palácio da Alvorada due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The presidents of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; Cape Verde, José Maria Neves; Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; the executive secretary of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Zacarias Albano da Costa; and the Minister of the Presidency of the Republic of Mozambique for Civil House Affairs, Constantino Alberto Bacela. The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), was also on the platform.

The presidents of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); from the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PL-AL); and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, were invited to the ceremony but did not attend.

In a social network, Rodrigo Pacheco said that the commemorations of the 7th of September “need to be peaceful, respectful and celebrate the love of the country, democracy and the rule of law”.

Arthur Lira, on the other hand, recalled the 200th anniversary of the Independence of Brazil and stated that the 7th of September 1822 “continues to echo in the actions and commitments of all”. “Independent Brazil is always the one that looks ahead”, declared Lira on a social network.

In 2019, the then president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), participated in the parade and stood on the platform with Bolsonaro.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the parade had around 3,100 soldiers, approximately 600 from the Brazilian Navy (MB), 2,000 from the Brazilian Army (EB) and 500 from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

Veterans of the Brazilian Expeditionary Force (FEB), members of the Força no Esporte Program (Profesp), as well as former members of the Peace Forces and students from the Federal District Government schools also participated. The Esquadrilha da Fumaça, from FAB, also performed.

Bolsonaro arrived at the parade site in the 1952 presidential Rolls-Royce, first used in 1953 by then-president Getúlio Vargas. In the car, he was accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro and children. Afterwards, Bolsonaro walked down the avenue where the event takes place, greeting the audience present in the stands.

Bicentennial of Independence

For the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence, in the first minutes of this Wednesday (7), green and yellow fireworks lit up the sky of Brasília.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, it would be 7 minutes of show. However, the fireworks lasted just over 2 minutes. The chosen location was the TV Tower, central area of ​​the DF.

At the end of August, the heart of Dom Pedro I arrived in Brazil as part of the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence. The organ was brought from the city of Porto, in Portugal, where it is kept in the church of Nossa Senhora da Lapa.