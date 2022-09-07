September 7: Bolsonaro reproduces the myth of the white military man who builds the nation, says historian

  Shin Suzuki
  From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

The historian Ynaê Lopes do Santos

Credit, Ricardo Borges/Disclosure

photo caption,

The historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos

On a September 7th marked not only by the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence but also by a heavy political atmosphere, around events that were only formal in previous years, symbolism and historical narratives play a prominent role.

Historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos considers that the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is betting on a boastful perspective, based on the myth of the famous painting Independence or death, as a way to promote its image in this Wednesday’s events in Brazil.

She also states that Pedro Américo’s painting does not show an important dimension of Brazil that was born after the proclamation of independence: the political option for a society based on the exploitation of slaves.

Doctor in social history from USP and professor of history of the Americas at Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF), she is dedicated in her work to observing the formation of Brazil and other societies on the continent from the racial structure of countries, their internal and the determining and violent role of slavery in this scenario.

