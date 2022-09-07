September 7: Bolsonaro reproduces the myth of the white military man who builds the nation, says historian

Shin Suzuki

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

5 hours ago

Credit, Ricardo Borges/Disclosure photo caption, The historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos

On a September 7th marked not only by the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence but also by a heavy political atmosphere, around events that were only formal in previous years, symbolism and historical narratives play a prominent role.

Historian Ynaê Lopes dos Santos considers that the president and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is betting on a boastful perspective, based on the myth of the famous painting Independence or death, as a way to promote its image in this Wednesday’s events in Brazil.

She also states that Pedro Américo’s painting does not show an important dimension of Brazil that was born after the proclamation of independence: the political option for a society based on the exploitation of slaves.

Doctor in social history from USP and professor of history of the Americas at Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF), she is dedicated in her work to observing the formation of Brazil and other societies on the continent from the racial structure of countries, their internal and the determining and violent role of slavery in this scenario.

In an excerpt from his recent book Brazilian Racism: A History of the Formation of the Country (However, 2022), Santos proposes a different metaphor for racism from the “disease that needs to be purged”.

“It would be much easier if this metaphor matched reality: it would be enough to seek a cure for racism and that’s it. But there is no magic pill, because we are not dealing with a disease. A more efficient allegory to understand the real dimension of racism would be to compare it to the central nervous system of the human body. Medicines are not enough. We need to reprogram our entire brain.”

She is also the author of History of Africa and Brazil Afrodescendant (Palas, 2017) and Beyond the slave quarters: Slave housing arrangements in Rio de Janeiro (Hucitec, 2010).

Below are excerpts from the interview:

BBC News Brasil – The 7th of September appears in the Brazilian imagination because of what the picture portrays Independence or death by Pedro Américo, made 66 years after the proclamation and which mythologizes the events of that day. What other elements of the independence process did not have space in the Brazilian imagination?

Ynaê Lopes do Santos – I think it’s important that we punctuate this story with two dimensions. The first dimension, which is never told, concerns the figures who were part of the construction of this myth: D. Pedro I and the elites who were with him and the bet they made on a nation that was born based on slavery.

It is very important to put the political option that was made largely as a legacy of a colonial past, but also as a project for the future, given that slavery was already an institution openly fought for its immorality. This image of Pedro Américo that, in a way, materializes this myth of formation in Brazil, removes this political choice made by these representatives of the nation.

That was a choice. It could have been done differently. The patron of Brazilian independence, José Bonifácio, proposes a gradual end to slavery, an agrarian reform and the incorporation of indigenous labor. None of this is taken into account. Because you have a country project organized by men who identify with the slave owner.

Another dimension is the experiences of subjects who were not part of Brazilian oligarchies, but who actively participated in this process of independence of national formation. The enslaved Africans, black men and women, indigenous participation in different moments of this independence process.

This is another problem with the picture: it closes the idea of ​​Brazil’s independence on September 7, when, in fact, it is impossible to understand the independence process without taking it as a process.

Credit, Public domain photo caption, Painting ‘Independence or Death’ (1888), by Pedro Américo

BBC News Brazil – And how is slavery inserted in the new country that is structured after independence?

Saints – When the oligarchies and D. Pedro I wrote our Constitution of 1824, which is one of the first products of this process of Brazilian independence, and organized this nascent state, it was precisely defined who could vote and why they could vote. And this exercise has a census cut, it is largely defined by who is or is not a slave owner.

The word slavery does not appear anywhere in the Constitution. How can we understand that slavery is being organized within the Constitutional Charter? When we read article 179, which guarantees the right to private property for Brazilian citizens. And slavery is private property.

The oligarchies know that slavery is the most widespread form of property in Brazil. The fact that we had a very large amount of traffic to Brazil facilitated this. There were poor people who bought slaves on credit. They made a down payment and then paid the other installments with the money coming from the work performed by the male or female slave.

That’s slavery. It is an institution that underpins Brazil. It supports the main workforce, the workforce for the export economy, it supports the feeling that organizes the exercise of citizenship and also defines the social strata of the country.

Credit, Hulton Archive photo caption, Brazilian slave traders in the 1800s

BBC News Brazil – Is the dimension of slavery being underestimated as a major force in the Brazilian economy in the 19th century?

Saints – When we look at this period in Brazil, close to the proclamation of independence, the 1810s, 1820s and 1830s, the country has no great product, no great export commodity.

Our sugar does not compete with Caribbean sugar. The cafe had very few, not very successful, experiences. Cotton has a little moment, but nothing too significant. What sustains the Brazilian Southeast in this period is the transatlantic traffic: buying and selling black people from Africa.

Many of us have learned about the history of Brazil from the economic perspective of cycles: the cycle of sugar, gold, coffee… If we took a closer look, we would see that without the transatlantic traffic there would be none of these cycles. , at least in the way they were experienced. This is not counted.

BBC News Brasil – Which figures who participated in the various independence processes could be better known?

Saints – In this period of independence, there is a fantastic figure, which is Emiliano Mundrucu, a military man who was part of one of the militias of black and brown men in Pernambuco, who fought for independence. [na Confederação do Equador, em 1824]. He is a republican and a black man. On the occasion of independence itself, he is forced to flee Brazil and goes to Haiti. From there he goes to the United States, marries a black woman and is one of the first men to file a public lawsuit against racial segregation on public transport. A Brazilian. How do we know so little about it?

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Jair Bolsonaro with children in a car during a demonstration in Brasilia on September 7, 2021

BBC News Brazil – President Jair Bolsonaro is placing great emphasis on the events of September 7, 2022 within his re-election campaign. What does he try to evoke from the history of independence and associate with his figure?

Saints – Bolsonaro is the reproduction of the Brazilian elites who created the myth of the 7th of September and who agreed with the maintenance of slavery at that time and later agreed with the maintenance of systemic racism in Brazil. He has already made it very clear that he is going to bet on a boastful perspective based on Pedro Américo’s painting.

He bets on maintaining this very conservative perspective on Brazilian history, this myth of a country that was born from a military man who unsheathes his sword on the bank of a river. Of the white, military man who builds a nation.

BBC News Brasil – Do you see parallels between the figure of D. Pedro I and Bolsonaro?

Saints – Not a lot. I think that there is this identification with the white military man, who is a little rough around the edges, but D. Pedro was more sophisticated. Maybe with the moderating power [instrumento com que o imperador podia intervir em caso de conflito entre poderes e que se sobrepunha aos demais] that D. Pedro granted himself.

BBC News Brazil – During the presidential race, Ciro Gomes was criticized for saying “imagine explaining this in the favela” when praising an audience of businessmen in Rio. Lula, in an interview with Mano Brown’s podcast, said that “there is a political evolution of blacks” with the awareness that “it is not enough to think that they are victims”. Are these phrases related to the history of racism in Brazil?

Saints – It’s white men talking. Ciro Gomes is a planter, perhaps even competent, well prepared, but the perspective is of a planter who, at most, recognizes popular wisdom, but never puts it on an equal footing. He doesn’t have a horizontal view of the Brazilian population and I think he has no problem saying that.

Lula is a white man who still needs… maybe one of the most sensitive to this racial issue, but he still lacks a perception. So much so that it was in his government that great achievements were made because he opened dialogue in a more direct way with the black movement, but a deeper awareness is lacking.

BBC News Brasil – What is the meaning of the 200th anniversary of Brazilian independence from your perspective?

Saints – It is a kind of invitation to revisit the history of Brazil. I am against the view that our independence was minor or that it was a non-independence or an independence in quotes. When we do that, it empties the political choices that were made and we naturalize things like “ah, slavery existed because it always had”. No, it was because they wanted it to be. At that time, there were already very strong criticisms about slavery.

I see this ephemeris as a moment for us to look critically at the way Brazilian history has been told, at the choices of protagonists and at the creation of the repertoire. Brazil is the result of the choices made by its elites. We naturalize these choices as if there was only one way. History is a field of contention. Ever. We are seeing this today.

This dispute that we experience today was experienced in the past. It turns out that there are those who win and there are those who lose. We also have to learn from those who lost the dispute over the political project, because other Brazils were being considered. I want to know which Brazils those were.