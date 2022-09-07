September 7: Luciano Hang shares Tribuna de Honor with Bolsonaro 15 days after being targeted by the PF

Mariana Schreiber and Leandro Prazeres

From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

3 hours ago

Credit, Reproduction / TV Brazil photo caption, Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang and President of Portugal in the center of the front row of the 7th of September tribune of honor

Businessman Luciano Hang, known as “Véio da Havan”, paraded this Wednesday (09/07) alongside President Jair Bolsonaro at the official event on September 7 at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

After walking alongside the president, Hang climbed the rostrum of honor and positioned himself on Bolsonaro’s left side, in the front row. He appeared between Bolsonaro and Portuguese President Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa.

The tribune of honor is the area where the authorities are located and where the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Chamber and the Senate would be, who did not attend the event this year.

The defense would have been made in a private message group on the WhatsApp application. The operation was authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes and is part of the investigation that investigates the operation of digital militias.

According to the Metrópoles portal, Hang is one of the members of the group. In the reports published by the portal, there is no mention that Hang has defended a coup if Lula wins the elections.

To BBC News Brasil, Hang’s press office sent a note informing that the businessman would be “calm” and denying that he had spoken of a coup in the group of entrepreneurs.

“As far as I know, in Brazil, there is still no crime of thought and opinion. In my messages in a closed WhatsApp group it is clear that I have never, at any time, talked about a coup or the STF”, he said.

Acts of a political party nature

Before the start of the parade, the Federal Public Ministry of the Federal District released a note in which it says that the MPF asked the Executive Branch to adopt measures to ensure that “the official acts and the civic-military parade of September 7 are not confused with acts party-political nature”.

“The measures were motivated by the political-party demonstrations scheduled for the same day, time and place of the civic-military parade that will take place tomorrow, 7th, at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília (DF). In this context, invitations were distributed to civil servants. civilians crowded into the ministries to attend the event”, says the note.

The agency said that it requested measures to guarantee “the integrity of the military who will act in the event and the presence of civil servants freely, without coercion”.

Security in the Supreme

In 2021, the first time that Bolsonaro called for acts in his support on September 7, the STF was surprised by the invasion of the Esplanada dos Ministérios the night before, by trucks and protesters on foot, which generated strong fears that the headquarters of the Court could be destroyed or invaded.

This year, the number that will be used to protect the STF headquarters on September 7 was increased by 70% compared to last year – the total number was not disclosed as a security strategy.

In addition to the Judicial Police of the STF itself, there was reinforcement of police officers who work in other buildings of the Judiciary, such as the Superior Court of Justice and the Superior Labor Court. There will also be an effective of the FD’s Military Police Shock Troop.

This effective will range from non-lethal weapons, such as tasers, pepper spray and tear gas, to firearms.