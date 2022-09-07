September 7: Luciano Hang shares Tribuna de Honor with Bolsonaro 15 days after being targeted by the PF

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on September 7: Luciano Hang shares Tribuna de Honor with Bolsonaro 15 days after being targeted by the PF 1 Views

  • Mariana Schreiber and Leandro Prazeres
  • From BBC News Brazil in Brasilia

Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang and President of Portugal in the center of the front row of the 7th of September tribune of honor

Credit, Reproduction / TV Brazil

photo caption,

Bolsonaro, Luciano Hang and President of Portugal in the center of the front row of the 7th of September tribune of honor

Businessman Luciano Hang, known as “Véio da Havan”, paraded this Wednesday (09/07) alongside President Jair Bolsonaro at the official event on September 7 at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

After walking alongside the president, Hang climbed the rostrum of honor and positioned himself on Bolsonaro’s left side, in the front row. He appeared between Bolsonaro and Portuguese President Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa.

The tribune of honor is the area where the authorities are located and where the presidents of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Chamber and the Senate would be, who did not attend the event this year.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pro-Bolsonaro act in BH has attacks on the STF – Politics

Tracks in Praça da Liberdade (photo: Bernardo Estillac/EM/DA Press) Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved