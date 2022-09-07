September 7: Women organize to show support for Bolsonaro

Women of the Pr Brasil Movement, in Praça da Liberdade (photo: Luana Pedra/EM/DA Press)

“Women support the family. Those who support the family support Bolsonaro,” said Eliane Alves, lawyer and responsible for the women’s organization of the Pr Brasil Movement. Eliane said that the polls that show that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) seeks to garner more female votes are nothing more than “narratives”.

“To say that women do not support Bolsonaro is a lie, a narrative, because women support the family. Whoever supports the family, supports Bolsonaro. It is scary to see the amount of narratives”, he said.

The lawyer also highlighted the achievements of President Bolsonaro for Brazilian women and stated that she supports the president because he respects the Constitution.

“He was ethical and responsible with public money and respects the Constitution. He passed 70 laws in favor of women, but the most important thing is that Auxlio Brasil is aimed at women in the family,” he said.

“The same thing he is doing with land titles, 90% or more for women. He knows that female heads of households do not abandon the family,” he added.

Businesswoman Sueli Volpato, in addition to showing support for Bolsonaro, was also demanding that Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), president of the National Congress, impeach Minister Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Currently, Moraes is president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Sueli, who was with her 85-year-old mother Celeste Moreira, said they didn’t like politics, but after Bolsonaro took office, they “woke up”.

“I was proud to say I didn’t like politics. I woke up when he started the campaign for president. I didn’t understand anything about politics, I was ashamed of our flag,” he said.

The businesswoman said that most of her support comes from Bolsonaro’s fight against corruption.

“I want a better future for my children and grandchildren. Without corruption. With corruption we will not have health, security or education”, he added.