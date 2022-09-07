September Game Pass news and departures

Microsoft has revealed the first September news for Game Pass.

During the first 15 days of the month, you’ll have games like Disney Dreamliner Valley, Train Sim World 3, Metal: Hellsinger and You Suck at Parking on the service, to keep you entertained as summer leaves you and you prepare for autumn.

In addition to the list of entries, Microsoft also revealed the exits in the first half of September and there are some big names.

Plague Tale, Final Fantasy 13 and The Artful Escape are some upcoming games and if you want to play them, you have until September 15th to do so.

PC News:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition – available

Train Sim World 3 – available

Opus Magnum – available

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – 13

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – 13

You Suck at Parking – 14

Despot’s Game – 15

Metal: Hellsinger – 15

Console news:

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition – available

Train Sim World 3 – available

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace – 13

You Suck at Parking – 14

Despot’s Game – 15

Metal: Hellsinger – 15

Departures on the 15th of September: