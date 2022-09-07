Several Assassin’s Creed will be announced in Ubisoft Forward

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Ubisoft will reveal “multiple games” of Assassin’s Creed during the Ubisoft Forward. The main novelties, in addition to being related to the recently announced Mirage, refer to the beginning of the Infinity experience, with the arrival of the first scenarios.

According to sources known to the journalist, six projects from the franchise will be featured during the event. In addition to featuring five full games, the publisher will provide more information about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC — possibly a sequel to the Mastery Challenges with more Tombs Of The Fallen.

It is already public knowledge that Mirage is one of the headliners of Ubisoft Forward, but Schreier cites four more games in the franchise. “Red” and “Hexe” will respectively be set in Japan and Central Europe (the time of the witch hunt), while “Jade” is based on Chinese culture and arrives as a mobile exclusive. Finally, “Nexus”, the franchise’s VR project, may be the latest news at the event.

Welcome to the greatest playground: history. Learn more about the future of the brand during the Assassin’s Creed Showcase, on September 10.#Assassins Creed pic.twitter.com/WbhCr0D89k — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) September 6, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more at Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Skull & Bones will be highlights of its presentation, alongside several other games updated in a pre-event. The broadcast takes place on September 10 from 15:35 pm (Brasilia time) and can be followed through social media. Click here to learn more.

