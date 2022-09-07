Simone takes new steps in her career without Simaria and instigates with a mysterious message

The singer Simone Mendes used his Instagram profile to reveal that he is in yet another remarkable moment of his solo career. Last month, the feminejo muse announced the definitive separation from Simaria and took some fans by surprise.

In the post in question, the artist appeared alongside a team in yet another meeting to take her steps. This time the famous said that everyone was gathered to know what her new logo would be.

“I’m looking forward to showing you the new brand! Everything is being done with great affection for you. Wait.. 😍😍😍”, wrote the artist, who has been working side by side with her husband, businessman Kaká Diniz.

Through advice, Simone had already informed that she is preparing a lot for her solo debut to be marked by something special for her fans.

“I’m at a very important moment in this new cycle and I can’t help but share it with you. Auditions, definition of a new visual identity, everything… I can say it’s a lot of work, but I’m happy and looking forward to showing you everything as soon as possible! Wait for our big reunion!”, she said, through her advice.

In the comments of the post, netizens appeared to further strengthen the artist. “You can show me😂❤️ I’m anxious and I can’t stress”, joked a follower eager for news from the singer.

“Brazil is yours ❤️❤️❤️ fly little bird”, “you are going to rock it beautiful, all the success to you Rainhaaa”, “All the success in the world to you little life ❤️”, were some more messages sent to the sertaneja.

In time, Simone has conquered even more fans on social networks. On Instagram alone, the singer has more than 35 million followers, in addition to a mark of more than 14 million on Tiktok. On her solo YouTube channel, she has more than 4.4 million subscribers.

Keep on suffering

Since announcing the separation from Simaria, the direction of Simone Mendes is uncertain for some fans. Showing an inclination towards gospel music, many believe that she should not release too many songs in the sertanejo genre.

Despite the rumors, the famous has already made it clear that this will not be her future. Through Instagram, she shared several videos talking about the subject and assured that this is not yet the time to go to gospel music.

“But I’m not going to follow gospel yet, because it’s not time yet, it’s not yet time to do gospel,” she said.

