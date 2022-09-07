Smiles and TudoAzul suspend accounts of users suspected of selling miles

THE smiles it’s the All blue started suspending user accounts suspected of trading miles. According to the website Melhores Destinos, the programs are sending emails to selected members informing them of blocking their accounts and reinforcing the terms set out in their regulations.

Communication sent

TudoAzul is sending emails informing that the accounts in which transactions contrary to the regulation were identified will be blocked for 90 days. During this period, it will not be possible to access the account, redeem or transfer points, among other services.

See below the statement sent, which was released by the website Melhores Destinos:

Smiles is also informing customers of the 3-month blockage, preventing transactions such as redemption, purchase, transfer or reactivation of miles during this time.

Program positioning

See below, in full, the note released by each of the programs about the suspension of accounts.

All blue

“Azul informs that some customers participating in TudoAzul had their accounts temporarily suspended after the company found movements contrary to the regulation of its loyalty program. The company highlights that since the month of May it has been notifying customers who are acting in disagreement with the rules of the program and that, after noticing recidivism, it applied the foreseen penalties. The complete regulation is available for consultation at https://tudoazul.voeazul.com.br.”

smiles

“Smiles informs that it temporarily suspended the accounts of some participants yesterday (5th), after observing actions on its platform that are in disagreement with the regulation of the loyalty program.

The measure, which will last for 90 days, aims to alert Smiles participants about the improper use of the program. Future trips already paid for will not be changed and customers will be able to count on the support of the service team.

Smiles’ complete regulation is available for consultation on the website: https://www.smiles.com.br/regulamento-do-programa-smiles-01“.

Comment

Currently, much is discussed about the commerce of miles and the impact of this on airlines. Often, companies have been implementing changes that, directly or indirectly, seek to reduce such activity.

Recently, LATAM Pass also released a suggestion of good practices for using the program and warned users about non-compliance with the rules.

