Soldiers injured after parachuting into RJ streets

posted on 06/09/2022 19:59



Paratroopers injured after falling in Copacabana and Ipanema – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

At least two people were injured after falling from a parachute, on the afternoon of this Tuesday (6/9), in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Preliminary information indicates that about ten paratroopers were flying in training for the September 7 parade when the accidents occurred.

The victims fell in Copacabana and Ipanema. Images recorded by residents and pedestrians show the moment when the men fall, in a green, yellow and blue parachute, carrying a Brazilian Army flag.

Two paratroopers fell and were injured this Tuesday afternoon (06/09), in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to preliminary information, the men would be from the army and would be rehearsing for the September 7 parade. follow the thread pic.twitter.com/b7yzLHXMqH — Free Journalists (@J_LIVRES) September 6, 2022





According to information from the Fire Department, released by the The globe, one of the victims, identified as Izaquiel Luiz, 35 years old, was rescued at Rua Souza Lima with Raul Pompeia, in Copacabana, and taken to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. The other parachutist is Roberto Pereira, 40, a non-commissioned officer in the aeronautics, who fell on the roof of a building in Ipanema. He was rescued by an Army ambulance near Rua Antônio Parreiras.

Another victim was found at Júlio de Castilho, in Copacabana. The paratrooper was trapped in a tree and a team of military personnel helped to rescue his companion, who was left hanging from the branches, and the equipment. A bus passing by at the time was stopped by pedestrians to help with the mission.

















Strong winds may have caused the accidents.

On Monday (5/9), Alerta Rio — a system for monitoring and warning of rains and landslides on slopes in the city of Rio de Janeiro — issued a statement warning of moderate winds (up to 51.9 km/h), with strong gusts (from 52 to 76 km/h) at certain times of the day in the city of Rio, which continued on Tuesday (6).