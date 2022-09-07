Special message from the Minister of Defense on the 7th of September

This year, when the Bicentennial of Independence is celebrated, check out the special message from the Minister of Defense on September 7th.

As we complete two hundred years of Brazil’s Independence, we remember the challenges and achievements that made the country strong, free, sovereign and respected in the community of nations.

The fearless act of the young Prince Dom Pedro, on the banks of the Ipiranga stream, flanked by cavalry soldiers, the Dragons of Independence, today the 1st Guards Cavalry Regiment, here in Brasília, reflects, in our days, the vigor and determination of the Brazilian people. In the historic cry of Ipiranga, the sobriety and courage of a leader unleashed the inevitable destiny of greatness of our Nation.

There are two centuries in which our ancestors dedicated themselves, with determination, to overcoming adversity in favor of freedom and the pursuit of the well-being of our people. In these two hundred years, our country has evolved socioeconomically and has developed, reaching the position of an important global player. He thus achieved better conditions for his People, opening up to a grandiose future.

In this process, the Armed Forces have been a mainstay of Brazil’s existence. Fights were fought on home soil and abroad. Battles were won; goals achieved; national unity and integrity preserved; and freedom and democracy defended. Fundamental participants in the construction of nationality, the Navy, the Army and the Air Force are indissolubly united with the Brazilian People, from whom they receive their permanent and unshakable trust.

Today’s Brazilians, civil and military, honor and welcome the cry of Ipiranga, ratifying its patriotic expression and reinforcing the sacrifice dedicated by many other heroes who, as on that September 7, 1822, heeded the call of the Fatherland and placed themselves at her service.

Proud of the rich history of courage, courage and resilience of our People, the Ministry of Defense joins all Brazilians in the celebration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, joining our hands in building a legacy of peace, prosperity and happiness. for generations to come.

Long live our Independence! Honors to Emperor Dom Pedro I, who made us a free nation! Eternal blessings to Brazilians! Glory to our dear Brazil!

Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira

Minister of State for Defense