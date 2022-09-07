State of Rio records 794 confirmed cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox surpasses 50,000 worldwide – Science Photo Library

Monkeypox exceeds 50,000 cases worldwideScience Photo Library

Published 09/06/2022 16:27

Rio – The State Department of Health (SES) recorded that, until this Tuesday (6), 794 cases and one death from monkeypox (monkeypox) were confirmed in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, 88 patients are treated as probable cases, that is, they have an inconclusive test or not collected. Another 1,134 cases have been ruled out and 469 are under investigation. Across the state there are 2,485 reported cases. The data are from the Center for Strategic Information and Health Surveillance Response (CIEVS-RJ) and were updated at 4 pm.

Of the confirmed cases, 92.8% are men, 737, and 7.2% are women, 57. The predominance of cases, 563, is in the age group of 20 to 39 years.

Metropolitan Region I has the highest number of cases, 659. Metropolitan Region II recorded 94, Baixada Litorânea, nine, Serrana, five, Middle Paraíba Region, six, North Region, three, and Northwest, two .

First case of monkeypox in Rio de Janeiro prison

The Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (Seap) reported that a woman deprived of her liberty tested positive for monkeypox (monkeypox). The patient has been isolated and is receiving medication. The woman’s identity and the Criminal Unit were not released.

According to the secretariat, teams from the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty in the Prison System (PNAISP) carried out a screening and search action in the cells and identified six other suspected cases.

Health surveillance protocols were activated and the entire collective and servers of the Prison Unit received guidance on preventive measures.

Seap reinforced that the suspected and confirmed cases are being monitored by the PNAISP team, which in turn is receiving full support from the direction of the prison unit to better conduct care at the assistance and surveillance level.

first confirmed death

The state of Rio de Janeiro confirmed, on the 29th, the first death from monkeypox. The patient, a 33-year-old man, was hospitalized at Hospital Ferreira Machado, in Campos dos Goytacazes, Norte Fluminense. According to the Municipal Health Department, he had low immunity and comorbidities that worsened the disease. The patient developed complications and had to be transferred to the ICU on day 19.