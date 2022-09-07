As we learn more about how our oral health affects our overall health, we can’t help but wonder if there is a relationship between stroke and oral health.

Understanding stroke

To understand the connection between stroke and oral health, one must first understand what a stroke is and who is most at risk for having one.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel in the brain ruptures or a blood clot prevents oxygen from reaching the brain. Someone who is having a stroke will show physical signs that may include a drooping face, weakness in the arms, or slurred or impaired speech.

While a stroke can occur in people of all ages, there are specific groups of people at greater risk:

People over 65 – the risk of stroke increases with age.

Black-skinned people have twice the risk of stroke than whites and are the group most likely to die from a stroke.

Those who make poor lifestyle choices, such as a sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity, and the diseases that can result from them (such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes) have been found to cause stroke.

Recent studies have found that patients who have suffered a stroke often had poor oral hygiene and oral health practices. Unfortunately, poor oral health often results in the development of gum disease.

Gum disease affects millions of people. It is a completely preventable disease created from the overgrowth of bacteria in the mouth. Characterized by red, swollen gums that have pulled away from the tooth and bleed easily, gum disease has several stages and can often be delayed with proper treatment.

The best way to prevent gingivitis is to maintain good oral health practices and follow your dentist’s recommendations:

Brush your teeth two to three times a day, floss and mouthwash daily, chew sugar-free gum between meals when brushing isn’t an option, and see your dentist at least twice a year for regular checkups.

So how are stroke and gum disease connected?

The main link between gum disease and stroke is inflammation. The abundance of bacteria associated with gum disease is an infection of the mouth.

Unfortunately, this bacterial infection can enter the bloodstream, causing inflammation, making the blood more likely to clot, leading to a stroke.

While it remains unclear whether inflammation from gum disease results in vascular inflammation (related to heart disease and stroke), or the other way around, studies are clear that there is a link.

In fact, the inflammation associated with gum disease has also been linked to conditions like diabetes, certain cancers, and even Alzheimer’s.

Stroke and Oral Health

As many are affected by gum disease and stroke, it’s important to understand the risks and ways to prevent both. It’s more important than ever to maintain good oral hygiene practices if you or a loved one has had a stroke.

Stroke patients may need support to maintain good oral health care, especially if they have cognitive or physical limitations that prevent them from remembering to complete or perform tasks properly.

By taking preventative measures against gum disease with good oral hygiene habits, you also decrease your risk of stroke and many other diseases.