SUS Pharmacy will be transferred to the North Zone

Secretary finalizes details for new location. Photo: Archive/OC

The SUS pharmacy that works at the Hospital da Liga Operária, in the Barcelos neighborhood, where the Health Department of Cachoeira do Sul is also located, will be transferred to the north of the city. The information was given by the Secretary of Health, Marcelo Figueiró, in an interview with the Cidade Aberta program, on Rádio Fandango 102.5 FM this Tuesday morning (6).

Figueiró did not reveal the location because he is still in talks with the owner of the building, but he stressed that the pharmacy will work in the vicinity of Cinco Esquinas. The secretary’s idea is that the Princesa do Jacuí Center will also work together, which is now located in the INSS building where the US 1 is also located, which by the end of the year will be relocated. “US1 will be transferred to a building located at the intersection of Rua Conde de Porto Alegre and Rua 15 de Novembro”, he noted, adding that the City Hall is carrying out a readjustment of the building.

WARNING

The two new health units announced for the Tibiriçá and Fátima neighborhoods, respectively, should have works started in 2023. According to Figueiró, some bureaucratic procedures must be overcome, such as the location of each health post.