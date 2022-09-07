Tadeu mistreats Filó and refuses to ask Zefa for forgiveness in Pantanal

Phylum (Dira Paes) has already done everything to protect the integrity of Thaddeus (José Loreto) in wetlandbut she will be on the verge of completely giving up on her son in the next chapters, especially after being mistreated by the pawn, who even goes further in the outbreak of arrogance and refuses to ask forgiveness from Zefa (Paula Barbosa) for all the suffering caused.

Irreducible, Tadeu continues struggling to accept his own evolution and maintains grotesque mistakes ranging from machismo with Zefa to homophobia against Zaquieu (Silvero Pereira), one of the most courageous and important characters for the final moments of the nine o’clock soap opera.

Filó and Zefa are outraged by Tadeu’s stance in the soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Tadeu will continue acting like a child until he realizes the need to officially grow up in the plot. Therefore, FIló will insist on the fervent discussions with the boy, who prefers to treat his mother when receiving advice, remaining on the public’s “cancellation” list precisely when he could become an extremely relevant figure in José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) war. against Tenório (Murilo Benício).

Just like the real-life “crooks”, Tadeu makes a big mistake by treating Zefa as an object, but he has the slightest chance of doing the right thing when he’s almost reaching rock bottom. As soon as he realizes the impending loneliness, the pawn changes his plans and dedicates himself to winning back his beloved. Do you think Tadeu and Zefa should be together at the end of Pantanal? Leave your opinion in the comments.