Take that number of steps to reduce your risk of dementia







Want to reduce your risk of dementia? Start counting your steps — you'll need between 3,800 and 9,800 a day to reduce your risk of mental decline, according to a new study from the University of Southern Denmark in Odense.

People aged between 40 and 79 who took 9,826 steps a day were 50% less likely to develop dementia at seven years, the study found. Furthermore, people who walked with “purpose” – at a pace greater than 40 steps per minute – were able to reduce their risk of dementia by 57% with just 6,315 steps per day.

“It’s a brisk walking activity, like a brisk walk,” said study co-author Borja del Pozo Cruz, an adjunct professor at the University, and a senior researcher in health sciences at the University of Cádiz in Spain.

Even people who walked approximately 3,800 steps a day at any speed reduced their risk of dementia by 25%, the study found.

“This would be sufficient, in principle, for sedentary individuals,” del Pozo Cruz said in an email.

“It’s actually a message that clinicians can use to motivate very sedentary seniors – 4,000 steps is very doable for many, even those who are less fit or not feeling very motivated,” he added. “Perhaps more active and fit individuals should aim for 10,000, where we see the maximum effects.”

The biggest reduction in dementia risk – 62% – was achieved by people who walked at a very fast pace of 112 steps per minute for 30 minutes a day, the study found. Previous research has labeled 100 steps per minute as a “live” or moderate intensity level.

The editorial argued that individuals looking to reduce their risk of dementia focus on the pace of walking over the distance covered.

“While 112 steps/min is a fairly fast cadence, ‘112’ is conceivably a much more tractable and less intimidating number for most individuals than ‘10,000’, especially if they have been physically inactive or underactive,” the researchers wrote. Alzheimer’s Ozioma Okonkwo and Elizabeth Planalp in the editorial.

Don't have a step counter? You can count the number of steps you take in 10 seconds and then multiply it by six — or the number of steps you take in six seconds and multiply by 10. Either way it works. But remember, not all steps are the same length, nor are your fitness levels. What might be fast paced for a 40-year-old might not be sustainable for a 70-year-old.








