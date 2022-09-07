Technical data, engine, accessories and performance.

(Photo: Publicity/Honda)

Known in Brazil for its simple handling and for being economical, the Honda Biz 2023 arrives in the Brazilian market with attractive prices, in addition to presenting a new color.

All about the new 2023 Honda Biz

The Biz 125 is now available at Honda dealerships this September and arrives as a single version to continue in the top 3 of motorcycle sales in Brazil.

new color option

After 24 years of consecutive production and more than 4 million units produced, the Biz 125 brings as the main novelty for the 2023 version a new color available.

The matte silver color arrives to join the motorcycle tonal range. In addition to the novelty, the 2023 Honda Biz is available in red, pearly white and in the white and blue bicolor option.

Honda Biz 2023 attractive price

Biz became popular due to its striking features in its design and practicality when driving.

Another important factor in its popularization is the price of the motorcycle, which has always catered to any social class.

In this sense, the Honda Biz 2023 arrives with prices starting at R$ 13,110.00, a value that can be changed according to the dealership of your choice and local taxation.

In addition, the Japanese automaker offers the buyer a 3-year warranty with no mileage limit. Together it offers free Pro Honda oil in seven revisions, starting with the third revision.

available items

Regarding the standard equipment that the Biz 2023 will deliver, we can highlight the LCD digital panel, composed of blackout technology and ECO light, which points to fuel economy.

The helmet compartment under the seat arrives with opening controlled by the contact key and 12V socket.

In addition, the Biz 125 offers a retractable hook for carrying backpacks, purses and shopping bags on the back of the front shield.

The motorcycle also comes with CBS (Combined Brake System) braking and 17” alloy wheels on the front wheel and 14” rim on the rear.

Another highlight is the tubular steel chassis, which comes with telescopic suspension at the front and conventional suspension with two shock absorbers at the rear.

2023 Honda Biz engine and performance

The engine of the 2023 version of the Biz 125 remains the same as in previous models.

The Biz 2023 arrives with an OHC air-cooled single-cylinder engine with 124.9 cc, which delivers 9.2 hp of power and maximum torque of 1.04 kgf.m.

Powered by the PGM-FI injection system, it admits fueling with gasoline and/or ethanol.

Finally, the Biz features a four-speed semi-automatic transmission and an electric start.

Check out the complete 2023 Honda Biz datasheet below:

