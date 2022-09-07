Thammy denies kinship with Bia Miranda, participant of A Fazenda 14

Thammy Miranda did not react positively to the headlines relating Bia Miranda, now participating in the Paiol of A Fazenda 14, as her niece or granddaughter of Gretchen. In a comment published on Instagram by the LeoDias column, the councilor of São Paulo made a point of summarizing that she has only two small nieces, thus, the only two granddaughters of the “queen of rebolado”.

“Hey, my two nieces are smaller, how are they going to get into The Farm? One is 2 years old and the other is 2 and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” she wrote in the news about the fight between Bia Miranda and her mother Jenny.

Before the mother-daughter scandal, many people weren’t even aware of Jenny’s existence. She, in this case, is Thammy’s former ex-affair.

Even with the end, the influencer continued with a strong relationship with her ex-mother-in-law. Jenny considers Gretchen her mother at heart, but the truth is, she was never adopted.

