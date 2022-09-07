The Farm 14 reveals the first pawns of the season, metaverse and vip space – The Farm 14

The wait is over! The director of the Realities Center at Record TV, Rodrigo Carelli, presenter Adriane Galisteu and director of Digital Content and Transmedia, Bia Cioffi, revealed the main news of the reality show in the multiplatform press conference on Nowadays and on social networks The Farm 14this Tuesday (6).

Carelli explained that the initial list of future pawns had more than 100 names and, from then on, a selection is made: “We try as many different personalities as possible. But we don’t know what will happen because sometimes it’s the opposite”.

Among the many surprises of the season, it’s the debut of reality in the metaverse. “It’s the first reality show in the world to debut in the metaverse. The audience will be able to assemble their avatar and walk around the The farminteract with Adriane [Galisteu] and also take your friends”, explains Bia Cioffi.

Another novelty that promises to put a lot of fire in the hay is the Farmer’s Space, a VIP ranch for the leader of the week to take his allies. There, there will be a camera with a signal and a monitor for the public not to miss any movement of the game.

The public also got to know first-hand the first six riders of the season: Ellen Cardoso (Moranguinho); Ruivinha de Marte, Thomaz Costa, Deborah Albuquerque, Iran Malfitano and Deolane Bezerra. The sextet is already giving what to talk about and promises an unforgettable edition.

For the commander of the reality show, Adriane Galisteu, emotional intelligence makes all the difference and the time to win the game is when it’s time to take a stand: “I’m prepared to say at the premiere that soap is in the shower”, she warns.



in digital

In addition to the metaverse and exclusive content, the public will be able to follow through PlayPlus with nine new signs and will also have access to the Decompression Cabin (first pedestrian contact outside the headquarters), which will be commanded by Lucas Selfie. The next day, the multiplatform presenter commands the Live from the Eliminated.

Stay tuned! THE premiere in The Farm 14 will be on September 12, at 11 pm, on the screen of Record TV. The premiere takes place next Tuesday (13), at the same time. Don’t miss out!