Casa do Dragão is increasingly consolidated as one of the best series of 2022, most likely at the top of this list. With three great episodes, the new HBO production has already won over audiences and critics alike, proving to be up to the task of replacing Game of Thrones.

In the third episode, the politicking continued at its unstoppable pace as the seven kingdoms curiously wait to find out who will be the future ruler. But beyond that, things really started to heat up with the first battle of the series being shown to the public! Now, the fourth episode promises the triumphant return of a great character to King’s Landing.

The House of the Dragon episode 4 – Time and where to watch



Image: HBO/Reproduction

Like the first three episodes of the season, the fourth episode of House of the Dragon will be released simultaneously on HBO, the closed channel, and on HBO Max, the extremely successful streaming service. Being exclusive to HBO, the episode will be available next Sunday, September 11, at 22:00 (Brasilia time).

What to expect from the fourth episode of The House of the Dragon

Spoilers for the third episode below!

In the third episode of the series, King Viserys seemed to be tired of so much politics and was clearly weakened, not sure what to decide for the future of the seven kingdoms. With her accession to the throne threatened, Rhaenyra realized the shadow of Aegon, her brother and Viserys’s first son, would certainly be a more acceptable choice to assume the crown.

Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen and Corlys Velaryon fought Craghas Dahar the Fattening Crabs in a three-year war without the king’s support. The next episode of House of the Dragon will see Daemon returning to King’s Landing after being the hero of Stepstones and being crowned King of the Narrow Sea. The conflict between Viserys and his brother is bound to escalate.